Khanna signs for new restaurant at JA Lake View Hotel, Dubai

Vikas Khanna has announced a culinary collaboration with JA Resorts & Hotels for a new restaurant in Dubai, Kinara by Vikas Khanna.

The location is set to open on September 22nd.

A chef of Michelin star acclaim, Khanna is an internationally lauded Indian cook, award-winning author, poet, humanitarian and filmmaker.

A well-known TV personality, he hosted several seasons of MasterChef India, Twist of Taste and National Geographic’s Mega Kitchens.

Kinara, meaning the shore or the bank, is the name given to JA Lake View Hotel’s new stylish yet casual signature restaurant.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 180-seat outlet introduces a vibrant, modern exploration of traditional Indian cuisine.

Described as an affordable and approachable homage to regional Indian kitchens, the new eatery was inspired by the raw beauty of home cooking, from the richly diverse regions of India and south Asia.

The restaurant design also offers a journey of the senses from the moment of arrival.

Elegant oversized spice displays adorn the entrance creating enticing aromas, as guests move throughout the space.

The spice market experience provides guests with the opportunity to learn about the different culinary functions and health benefits of each ingredient used.

Views into the kitchen further entice guest’s senses, creating a visual connection between the menu and its preparation, culminating in a beautiful open kitchen.

More Information

JA Lake View Hotel is considered the Middle East’s Leading Family Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.