CELEBRITY RIVER CRUISES TO OPEN REMAINING INVENTORY ON 2027 SAILINGS ON SEPTEMBER 25

Celebrity Cruises’ inaugural season of river vacations will open to the public on Thursday, September 25. Guests will be among the first to experience unforgettable seven-night vacations on the most innovative ships on the river, which journey from the grandeur of Budapest to the charm of Bavaria with the elevated hospitality Celebrity Cruises is known for.

“We are thrilled to open the remaining inventory on 2027 Celebrity River Cruises sailings, following Priority Booking Access selling out earlier this month in just six minutes,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. “The response to the innovative design and unmatched experience Celebrity Compass and Celebrity Seeker will deliver has been overwhelmingly positive. Guests are going to love sailing Europe’s Rhine and Danube rivers The Celebrity Way on our fleet of elevated, cutting-edge ships.”

Celebrity River Cruises is a natural extension of the brand’s premium offering, bringing its unique service-first approach to the river. Guests will explore historic cities aboard Celebrity’s fleet of transformative river ships that blend the elevated design and sophistication of Edge Series ocean ships with European charm.

Industry-leading ship design offers an uninterrupted experience. With an unrivaled exterior profile, Celebrity River Cruises will turn heads while maintaining respect for the scenery and history of destinations. Celebrity River Cruises will set sail with an innovative hull, delivering a lightweight versatile design that improves river navigation, delivering the most seamless vacation experience in the industry.

Revolutionary open decks offer the most usable outdoor space of any river ship, immersing vacationers in uninterrupted, 360-degree views. Transformative shade structures, furniture and a top-deck bar and grille, maximize guests’ time on deck, while Magic Edge – the first-ever cantilevered dining pods – offer guests the chance to dine floating above the river while enjoying regional, destination-driven culinary offerings. Plus, an infinity-edge plunge pool invites guests to cool off while taking in the sights.

Five innovative, boutique stateroom categories, each bathed in natural light and deeply connected to surroundings, are designed not just for staying but for living with residential interior design, king-sized beds, and the most in-room amenities on the river.

Eight restaurants and bars offer the most choice and variety on the river. Venues designed for every mood and any taste at any moment – including Celebrity-favorites Martini Bar, Sunset Bar and Café Al Bacio – feature flavorful dining, all served with the unmatched hospitality Celebrity Cruises is known for.

33 seven-night sailings on the Rhine and Danube in 2027 will take guests through the heart of Europe’s culture, history and unforgettable cities, and invite guests to taste regional wines, walk cobbled village streets, and enjoy the new perspective each day offers. Guests will enjoy a tale of many cities as multiple ports per day – combined with overnight experiences – invite them to explore in a whole new way.

To book a Celebrity River Cruise, please visit www.celebritycruises.com/river, contact a Celebrity River Cruises expert at 1-833-474-8803, visit Future Cruise on board, or contact a trusted travel advisor.