Silver Wind upgraded to ice-class expedition ship

Silversea Cruises has confirmed plans for the conversion of Silver Wind to an ice-class expedition ship.

The move signals continued confidence in the fast-growing popularity of expedition travel to the pristine glaciers and wildlife-rich regions of Antarctica.

Silver Wind is presently undergoing refurbishments at the Remontowa shipyard in Gdańsk, Poland, following a major upgrade in 2018.

The re-design includes an ice-strengthened hull for cruising in polar waters.

Adding to her sustainability credentials, Silver Wind will be outfitted with a new advanced wastewater treatment plant, new food waste treatment facilities and new fuel-saving boilers.

Silver Wind will emerge as the cruise line’s fourth expedition vessel in its fleet of nine ships.

Marking her maiden voyage on November 20th, Silver Wind is slated to set sail on a 22-day journey to Antarctica, providing guests with a prime viewing position on the White Continent for a solar eclipse on December 4th.

“We are converting our beloved Silver Wind into one of the most luxurious expedition ships at sea to further expand and diversify our cold-water cruise offering,” said Roberto Martinoli, Silversea chief executive.

“With the backing of the Royal Caribbean Group, we are significantly investing in our ultra-luxury fleet to meet the burgeoning guest demand for voyage options in such breath-taking, remote destinations as Antarctica, and we have more exciting enhancements to come.”