Emirates Skywards introduces flight rewards in Premium Economy

Emirates Skywards has officially unlocked flight rewards for Premium Economy travel – a move highly welcomed by its more than 35 million members worldwide. The award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai is now offering members a chance to redeem Skywards Miles on Classic Rewards and Upgrade Rewards on all Emirates’ Premium Economy cabins. The highly anticipated offering underscores Skywards’ commitment to redefine the loyalty experience and always offer members more rewards, benefits, and greater travel options.

Dr. Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President Emirates Skywards, said: “We’re thrilled to announce the introduction of flight rewards on Emirates’ highly coveted Premium Economy cabin. This has been in development for some time and comes following the huge success, positive feedback, and strong demand by members to utilise Miles on Premium Economy - especially on popular long-haul destinations such as London, Sydney, Melbourne, and New York. The offer will initially be available exclusively to our Skywards members, with plans to extend to other airline partners in the future. We are confident this enhancement will further enrich the travel experience, staying true to our brand promise of always flying customers better. We look forward to more of our members now having the opportunity to experience Emirates’ newest, luxurious cabin with a service that rivals many airlines’ Business Class.”

Starting from 7,000 Skywards Miles

Members can now redeem Skywards Miles to purchase a full flight ticket on Emirates Premium Economy cabin, starting from 15,000 Miles (one-way).

Passengers can also request for an upgrade from Economy to Premium Economy starting from 7,020 Miles (one-way). Upgrade requests can be booked prior to a flight and will also be offered at the Emirates’ check-in counter, subject to availability.

The loyalty programme has also recently rolled out Classic Rewards on all flydubai flights starting at 5,000 Miles, in addition to revised Cash+Miles rates. Skywards Miles redemptions continue to be a popular loyalty offering with close to 500,000 flight tickets purchased with Classic Rewards, Cash Miles, and Upgrade Rewards over the summer period (June to August 2025) to popular destinations such as London, Paris, New York and Bangkok.

Fly better with Emirates’ Premium Economy

Emirates is the only airline in the region to offer Premium Economy, with a signature experience unmatched in the industry. The airline’s newest cabin has been recognised by multiple global recognitions including ‘Best Premium Economy’ by AirlineRatings.com and Airline Excellence Awards 2024.

Emirates Skywards members travelling in Premium Economy can look forward to dedicated check-in desks at the airport; luxurious cream-coloured leather seats with a generous pitch of up to 40 inches, calf rests, and footrests for additional comfort; generous meals and a premium wine selection; and the airline’s latest upgraded inflight entertainment system, ice, with a 13.3 inch screen – one of the largest in its class - to watch more than 6,500 channels of music, movies, TV, news and more.

Click here to tour the Emirates Premium Economy cabin, which is currently available on flights to more than 66 cities worldwide.

Emirates’ US$5 billion retrofit programme

As part of its multi-billion dollar investment to fully refurbish 219 of its aircraft – Emirates has so far rolled out 67 fully refurbished aircraft (32 A380s and 35 Boeing 777s) with new cabin interiors including the Premium Economy cabin. The airline also welcomed 9 A350 aircraft featuring Premium Economy, with 56 more units to join its fleet.

By March 2026, the airline will serve 68 cities with aircraft fitted with its Premium Economy product, offering close to 2 million Premium Economy seats in its network each year, and a doubling of that capacity to 4 million seats per year by the end of 2026.

On the Emirates Airbus A380, 56 Premium Economy seats are located at the front of the main deck, and seats are laid out in a 2-4-2 configuration.

On the Emirates Boeing 777, up to 24 Premium Economy seats are laid out in a 2-4-2 configuration.

On the Emirates Airbus A350, up to 28 Premium Economy seats are located at the front of the aircraft, and seats are laid out in a 2-3-2 configuration.

Customers can book tickets on emirates.com, or visit the Emirates App, Emirates Retail stores, Emirates contact centre, or via travel agents.