Ferrari World Abu Dhabi displays a spectacular drone show this summer season

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi lights up the sky over the Italian Zone in ‘Bell’Italia’ with a mesmerizing ‘Drone Spectacular’ show that will captivate guests, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7h30 pm until September 3.

Featuring a large number of drones hovering in perfect harmony, the breathtaking show returns once again with a spellbinding display of lights and a synchronized performance for families and guests to enjoy. These drones will illuminate the sky with an astounding palette of colors, using cutting-edge LED technology, transforming the show into a breathtaking visual that will leave spectators excited.

The show gives a unique opportunity for guests to enjoy an unforgettable performance that complements the park’s award-winning rides and the family-friendly activities that are in store for guests exclusively all summer long.