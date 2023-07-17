SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Unveils a Fincredible Shark Week Agenda

SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is gearing up for Shark Week with a packed agenda of activities. Shark Week aims to showcase the beauty and importance of sharks in our ocean.

It provides a platform to dispel common myths and misconceptions, emphasizing the need for the protection and conservation of sharks due to their vital role in maintaining the health and balance of marine ecosystems.

In anticipation of Shark Week, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is preparing exciting and educational activities. Here is an overview of everything you can expect at the Marine Life Theme Park from July 23 to July 30:

Embark on a Sharkathon

Guests are in for an exciting adventure as they are given clues that help them discover the different shark species in SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s care. Guests can collect their stamps from the Education team for a chance to win a behind-the-scenes tour shark tour on the same day of their visit – a once in a lifetime opportunity to learn more about these magnificent fish!

Educational talks and experiences at the Animal Care Center

Immerse yourself in the wonders of these animals by seeing live shark teeth, as well as an inflatable whale shark and learn about these fascinating animals from SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s expert Educators. The Animal Care Center in the One Ocean realm is your gateway to a deeper understanding of sharks – and while you’re there, keep your eyes peeled for the mobile shark-cart that offers guests information about the marine life.

Endless Ocean is your one-stop-shop for all things shark related

Engage in meaningful conversations with SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s dedicated team through Live Diver Chats, where the Dynamic Habitats team will be diving inside Endless Ocean and answering guest’s questions from inside the aquariums! Keep an eye out for SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s experts who will be stationed all over the park who are prepared to teach guests about how we can all play our part in the conservation of these marine animals and some much-needed myth-busting.

Otherwise, guests can witness an insightful shark feeding session with our Dynamic Habitats team at The Swirl in Endless Ocean, every day at 2:00PM. Additionally, guests are welcome to enjoy different shark-themed activities that are sure to teach them all about these VIPs (Very Important Predators) and their method of target-feeding. There will also be educational talks throughout the week to further expand guests’ knowledge about these animals, their unique behaviours and their importance to the marine’s ecosystem.

Guests can also explore a variety of shark-themed merchandise in Endless Ocean and Abu Dhabi Ocean’s retail outlets. Discover a selection of apparel and souvenirs that celebrate the beauty and power of sharks. After all that learning, guests can satisfy their sweet tooth with a range of delicious shark-themed desserts available exclusively at Endless Ocean’s dining outlets.

