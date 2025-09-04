Introducing Sebring Resorts: Your Invitation to Live, Stay and Play

Sebring Resorts has created a master-planned, motorsports-inspired community offering an unprecedented blend of high-performance lifestyle and refined comfort. Strategically located just minutes from the legendary Sebring International Raceway and Sebring Regional Airport, this private enclave sets a new national standard for enthusiasts, adventurers and those who simply demand the best.

The development consists of three-story luxury townhomes, hurricane-rated motor garages, private airplane hangars and a race-inspired RV resort. Every detail of Sebring Resorts has been designed to bring passion, precision and performance together in one destination.

In addition to the townhomes, motor garages and more, homeowners have access to resort-style amenities including a private clubhouse with social and event spaces, bar area, race simulator and pool. As the community continues to grow, plans are underway for a 30,000-square-foot destination center which will include a full-service restaurant and retail center to be developed alongside future phases.

“Sebring Resorts is about more than where you live—it’s about how you live,” John Corle of Sebring Resorts said. “Here, collectors can safeguard their prized cars, RVs and more with dedicated storage options, all in a central Florida location that offers peace of mind during storm season. At Sebring Resorts communities, travelers can extend their journeys and residents can enjoy resort-style amenities year-round.”

Luxury Residences with Elevated Style

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sebring Resort Townhomes are an exclusive collection of 24 residences designed for those who live fast and relax well. Each 4,590-square-foot home features three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a private elevator, a designer kitchen, and a 990-square-foot rooftop entertainment sky deck complete with a covered outdoor kitchen. Adding to the allure, every residence includes a 30-foot-by-60-foot RV garage capable of accommodating your car collection, RVs, boats and more. Whether celebrating a day at the track or simply enjoying the rooftop views, these townhomes capture the essence of luxury living in motion.

Precision-Built Storage for Collectors

The Sebring Motor Garages offer climate-controlled, hurricane-rated spaces built for cars, RVs, boats and much more. Each unit is fully customizable and includes a mezzanine, private bathroom, fire suppression system and independent climate control, providing state of the art security and sophistication for all your prized possessions.

Freedom to Explore, Comfort to Stay

Designed for travelers who take their adventures seriously, Raceway RV Resort offers owners a fully improved RV pad with hook-ups as well as upscale accommodations, including optional guest houses and race garages. Sebring Jet Center offers private steel-constructed hangars that provide secure storage for planes, cars, RVs and more. The hangars, available in 70-by-70-foot and 90-by-90-foot configurations, offer direct runway access to Sebring Regional Airport, providing an unmatched level of convenience for aviation enthusiasts and professionals alike.

Amenities That Redefine Everyday

Sebring Resorts Communities deliver a complete lifestyle package, including:

An exclusive clubhouse with social and event spaces

A private pool area for relaxation and recreation

An indoor-outdoor bar area

A planned destination center with a full-service restaurant, retail shops and a nearby convenience store

Discover the Sebring Difference Today

Now is the time to discover Sebring Resorts for yourself. Here, you can trade the hustle and bustle of city life for the charm of a community where neighbors know your name. Enjoy the relaxed lifestyle you’ve always wanted while still being a short drive from Florida’s major metros.

Whether you’re seeking a full-time residence, secure storage for your prized collection or a resort-style retreat to escape the winter, Sebring Resorts offers it all. Visit Sebringresorts.com to schedule your private tour today and find your place in the perfect balance of comfort and connection.