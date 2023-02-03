Acacia Africa Adds Nine Countries To Its Small Group Tours

Travellers opting for a 2023 small group experience with leading safari specialist Acacia Africa, have an additional nine countries to choose from.

Lesotho, Eswatini, Malawi, Uganda, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania, Kenya, and Zambia now feature on the operator’s Small Group Adventure Camping and Small Group Adventure Accommodated tours, with each trip taking a maximum of 16 people. To mark the news, Acacia will be offering discounts of 15% on Small Group Adventure Camping Tours and 10% on Small Group Adventure Accommodated tours if booked before February 28. The discount will be available on all 2023 scheduled departures and is subject to availability.

Arno Delport, Marketing Manager at Acacia Africa comments, “We have expanded and broadened our small group destinations and realised the demand for ‘TRUE’ small group travel in Africa. Priced from only £602pp for a four-day Kruger Safari, every Small Group Adventure is packed with immersive experiences from seeing the wildlife to engaging with local communities. We will continue to run these trips in our custom built vehicles – the extra space and added comfort allows clients to really stretch out on longer drives and enjoy unequalled window access throughout. All the memorable African experiences of Acacia’s Adventure Tours will remain – but without the crowd!”

​“2023 is poised to be an exciting year for Africa, with travellers keen to explore the continent’s classic safari destinations, including Kenya’s Masai Mara and Tanzania’s Serengeti. Bucket lists are also expanding, and we are seeing growing interest for more out of the way places, for example, Eswatini and Lesotho. Overall travellers are more confident about booking longer trips, and well ahead of their departure, the pent up demand for travel to Africa refueling the coffers of worthy conservation and community projects. Our desire to travel is also at an all time high with many of us willing to cut back on costs in order to enjoy our dream safari, our affordable Small Group Adventures helping to make those dreams a reality.”

The first country in Africa to offer a ‘digital nomad’ visa, Namibia is destined to be a popular destination in 2023. According to Acacia, remote working has boosted bleisure travel, and the opportunity to take several trips in the Land of the Brave, and across neighbouring countries, over a six month period is an inviting prospect. The cinematic sense of wonder afforded to travellers journeying across Namibia is compelling. Etosha’s otherworldly salt pan, the Fish River Canyon (regarded as Africa’s very own Grand Canyon), Spitzkoppe’s dramatic bald granite peaks, Dune 45, Deadvlei, and the vast dunes of Swakopmund (one of Africa’s many adventure capitals), are breathtaking sights to behold. All of these locations feature on the 19-day Cape Town to Victoria Falls, the Small Group Adventure Camping Experience, also including wildlife viewing in Botswana’s Chobe National Park, a slow paced scenic mokoro safari on the Okavango Delta, and back in Namibia, game drives in Etosha National Park. SAVE 15% (£327pp) from £1,858pp (no single supplement) + Adventure Pass from £325pp including all highlights, transport, camping accommodation, most meals, services of a tour leader and driver. Starts Cape Town – ends Livingstone. Year-round scheduled departures. Full tour price £2,185pp.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya, known as the “Land of the Original Safari,” is widely regarded as Africa’s most iconic wildlife destination. While there are no guarantees, there is a good chance of seeing all five of the Big Five within its national parks, but twinning Kenya’s Masai Mara and Tanzania’s neighbouring Serengeti is the ultimate combination. Proving that these bucket list countries can be visited on a budget, Acacia’s 13-day Small Group Kenya & Tanzania Accommodated Adventure combines classic Africa with stays in inexpensive, yet superior lodges and tented camps. The complete itinerary includes game drives in the Masai Mara (the thrill of the annual migration best viewed from July through September), the Serengeti and the Ngorongoro Crater, a Masai Culture village walk in Arusha, and a stay on the Spice island of Zanzibar. SAVE 10% (£211pp) from £1,904pp (no single supplement) + Adventure Pass from £1,159pp including all highlights, transport, accommodation (including comfortable lodges and tented camps, plus bush camping in the Serengeti/Ngorongoro), most meals, services of a tour leader and driver. Starts Nairobi – ends Dar es Salaam. Year-round scheduled departures. Full tour price £2,115pp.

All prices exclude return flight. Discount excludes Adventure Pass. All offers subject to availability. Acacia Africa’s Small Group Adventure Camping and Small Group Adventure Accommodated Tours are aimed at travellers aged 18+. Acacia offers pre and post accommodation and a wide selection of city breaks and short stays. Acacia Africa (020 7706 4700; acacia-africa.com). ABTA No. W4093 PROTECTED.