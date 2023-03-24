Fairmont Bab Al Bahr announces water-from-air bottling plant

As 2023 marks the year of sustainability, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr will complete its commitment to replace or remove all plastic items, from toiletries to water bottles. The hotel’s water-from-air bottling plant will be operational by March 2023, allowing for the substitution of the last item on the list, plastic water bottles.

A first of its kind in the United Arab Emirates, The Fairmont Bab Al Bahr’s water bottling plant will use advanced technology to produce water from air. This air-to-water process utilises Atmospheric Water Generator, an innovative solution developed by Eshara Water.

Once produced, the water will be filtered and mineralized, and then filled into reusable, encapsulated glass bottles. Serving a total of 367 luxurious rooms, suites, and villas, as well as all restaurants across the hotel, the plant will produce a total of 4,000 liters of water per day.

‌Pushing forward in line with the meaningful innovation, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr aims to continue to moving towards a better, greener and more sustainable environment for the hotel industry.

Source: https://www.hoteliermiddleeast.com/

