Fairfield by Marriott Expands Global Footprint with Expected Debut in Europe and the Middle East

Marriott International, Inc., today announced plans to debut the Fairfield by Marriott® brand in Europe and the Middle East by late 2023. Fairfield is the second largest brand within Marriott Bonvoy’s® extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands, with a global footprint of more than 1,230 open hotels.

“We are thrilled to launch Fairfield by Marriott in Europe and the Middle East, continuing the growth of this trusted brand,” said Eric Jacobs, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, Select Brands. “Fairfield is celebrated with a unique legacy in the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio. Built on principles of warmth, comfort, and simplicity, Fairfield hotels provide quality and reliability that travelers can look forward to globally.”

Fairfield celebrates the beauty of simplicity with an effortless hotel experience focused on bringing value, productivity, and a great night’s sleep. Inspired by the heritage of the Marriott family farm, Fairfield pays homage to the restorative place built on the feelings of pure joy and natural ease. Fairfield properties globally offer a design aesthetic that is both calm and modern. Within Europe and the Middle East, the design has been interpreted to reflect the locale of the hotel. The European design is inspired by Scandinavian style, which offers a light and bright aesthetic, and the Middle East properties are expected to have a layout tailored for the region, including prayer rooms and Qibla directional signage.

Each hotel’s public areas will serve as flexible social spaces to share and connect with other travelers, or simply to relax. Guests can expect a harmonious balance of functionality, comfort, and enriching décor, with the use of natural materials, and carefully selected amenities. Each guestroom will feature comfortable beds, a shower and complimentary Wi-Fi.

The Social Market food and beverage concept will offer a complimentary healthy breakfast that provides a nutritious start to the day, and in selected hotels, guests can enjoy a selection of cold and hot à la carte items in the evening. Guests can also grab what they need from the convenient 24/7 market, fully stocked with snacks and beverages.

“We are excited to welcome travelers to the first Fairfield by Marriott hotels in Europe in Copenhagen and Amsterdam in 2023,” said Satya Anand, President of Europe, Middle East and Africa. “The debut of the brand in Europe and the Middle East has been thoughtfully considered for each market, and we’re looking forward to delivering Fairfield’s iconic friendly service and warm hospitality at these new properties.”

Anticipated openings across Europe and the Middle East include:

Fairfield by Marriott Copenhagen North Harbour, Denmark – Expected to open Q3 2023

Situated in Copenhagen’s North Harbor district, and close to the city center, Fairfield by Marriott Copenhagen North Harbor, Denmark, hotel is slated to be dual branded with 234 guestrooms devoted to the Fairfield by Marriott brand, and in the adjacent hotel, 81 guestrooms dedicated to the longer stay brand, Residence Inn by Marriott. North Harbour is one of Northern Europe’s largest new urban development area, and it is planned to be a fully sustainable, energy carbon-neutral hub. Based on the principles of a “Five-minute City,” public transport, city districts, local facilities, green areas, and the waterfront will be all within five minutes reach.

Fairfield by Marriott Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, Netherlands – Expected to open Q3 2023

Fairfield by Marriott Amsterdam Schiphol Airport is slated to offer 175 guestrooms, perfect for those wanting to stay outside of the city and near the airport. Amsterdam, The Netherlands’ capital, is known for its artistic heritage, elaborate canal system, and narrow houses with gabled facades, legacies of the city’s 17th-century Golden Age.

Fairfield by Marriott Zug, Switzerland – Expected to open Q2 2024

Plans for the 123-room Fairfield by Marriott Zug boast dazzling views of Lake Zug overlooked by snow-dusted mountains in magnificent central Switzerland. A modern city with a historical town, Zug has a small historic center with several remarkable buildings each with pastel coloring and traditional facades which nod to the typical charming buildings of the town’s past with many being hundreds of years old.

Fairfield by Marriott Bordeaux Train Station, France – Expected to open Q4 2024

Just a short walk from Bordeaux-Saint-Jean railway, Fairfield by Marriott Bordeaux Train Station is expected to feature 191 guestrooms in the perfect location for those who want to stay just outside the bustling city. Known as ‘the City of Art’, Bordeaux has been a UNESCO Heritage Site since 2015, and is a flourishing tourist destination. The city center is just a 15-minute drive from the hotel and offers numerous iconic classified historic monuments.

Fairfield by Marriott Makkah Al Naseem, Saudi Arabia – Expected to open Q1 2025

Located in the Al Naseem district and set to rise in five towers, the 2,600-guestroom Fairfield by Marriott Makkah Al Naseem will be a fantastic property for those looking to visit cultural sites, such as Mina, Muzdalifa, Al Jamarat Bridge, and Arafat. Makkah is known as the birthplace of the prophet Mohammed, and is considered Islam’s holiest city. Situated in Makkah city center, the hotel will provide a convenient base for those visiting on pilgrimage or business.

Fairfield by Marriott Makkah Ibrahim Al Khalil Road, Saudi Arabia – Expected to open Q4 2025

Set to be the second Fairfield property in Makkah, the Fairfield by Marriott Makkah Ibrahim Al Khalil Road will look to offer guests a prime location in just walking distance of the Grand Mosque. Every year, more than two million people visit Makkah for Hajj, the pilgrimage to Kaaba, and with 1,376 expected guestrooms outlined in the design plans, the hotel will be the perfect destination for those visiting.

From its innovative design to adapting each property to be locally relevant and its ability to cater to the needs for today’s traveler, Fairfield by Marriott is expected to see continued owner demand.

For more information regarding Fairfield by Marriott visit www.Fairfield.Marriott.com.