Fairfield by Marriott continues Japan expansion with seven hotel openings in 2022

Fairfield by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, has announced the planned openings in 2022 of seven new Fairfield properties across four prefectures in Japan: Nara, Hokkaido, Hyogo and Okayama. The Fairfield by Marriott Michi-no-Eki project is also expected to expand its portfolio to a total of 21 hotels across nine prefectures in the country by the end of the year.

These anticipated openings continue the momentum of the Fairfield by Marriott Michi-no-Eki project in Japan, a collaboration with Sekisui House that began in 2018. The Fairfield by Marriott hotels are located near roadside rest stations called “Michi-no-Eki” in Japan, situated close to national parks and UNESCO World Heritage sites that unlock access to many destinations off the beaten path.

“We are very excited to continue to expand the Fairfield portfolio across Japan in collaboration with Sekisui House,” said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International. “We have seen great success with Fairfield’s ‘Michi-no-Eki’ project, with 14 Fairfield by Marriott hotels already open across five prefectures in the country. We look forward to continuing to expand the brand’s footprint with new additions delivering Fairfield’s friendly service and warm hospitality in little-known destinations across Japan.”

Each Fairfield by Marriott hotel takes inspiration from its surroundings, delivering the beauty of simplicity for guests who appreciate a calming, reliable experience characterized by warm hospitality. The hotels’ public areas serve as flexible social spaces to share and connect with other travelers or simply to relax. Guests can expect a harmonious balance of functionality, comfort and enriching décor in natural materials and carefully selected amenities. Ranging in size from 21 to 25 square meters, each guestroom features comfortable beds, complimentary Wi-Fi, and a space-saving shower booth. The hotels also offer a Breakfast Box, allowing guests to start their mornings with a bento box filled with delicious local specialties as they prepare for the next stage of their journey.

Road trips are one of the best ways to explore Japan. The country’s network of expressways connect far-flung areas, making it highly convenient for visitors to explore the country. With the unique destinations at each of the Fairfield by Marriott Michi-no-Eki properties, travelers can enjoy “slow travel” and explore the country’s hidden gems by road.

In Hokkaido, travelers can embark on multi-day road trip journeys that take them from the lively energy of Sapporo to rural Naganuma, with its farms, rice fields, hill cafes and hot springs. A pleasant drive away is Eniwa, with its beautiful natural vistas of rural farmland and national parks. Then, travelers can head to Minamifurano for a few exhilarating days of outdoor activities.

Visitors exploring Nara and Hyogo prefectures have the option of beginning their journeys in Tenri, which was briefly the capital of Japan in the fifth century. A 45-minute drive away from Tenri is Osaka, where visitors can enjoy the infinite attractions of Japan’s third most populous city. Nearby is the cosmopolitan city of Kobe, with its rich history, many cultural attractions and, of course, the world-renowned high-quality Kobe beef. Off the beaten path, Minamiawaji is a gem of a city, connected to the island of Shikoku by the Onaruto Bridge, famous for the enormous Naruto tidal whirlpools underneath.

In Okayama, road trippers can explore the natural beauty of the Hiruzen Highlands on horseback, before heading on to Kurashiki, with its historic canals that date back to the Edo period. A half-hour drive away is Okayama, home to Okayama castle and Kōraku-en, one of the three most beautiful traditional gardens in Japan.

The hotels that are anticipated to open in 2022 are:

Fairfield by Marriott Nara Tenri Yamanobenomichi (99 rooms, opened March 21st, 2022)

Fairfield by Marriott Nara Tenri Yamanobenomichi is located 18 kilometres away from Japan’s first ancient capital of Nara, attracting travelers from around the world as it represents a UNESCO World Heritage site consisting of 20 historic temples and shrines. Guests staying at Fairfield by Marriott Nara Tenri Yamanobenomichi can also explore the city of Tenri, where there are a few historical landmarks including some of the oldest shrines in Japan, Isonokami Jingu Shrine and the ancient trail of Yamanobe-no-Michi.

Fairfield by Marriott Hokkaido Eniwa (102 rooms, expected opening May 26th, 2022)

Fairfield by Marriott Hokkaido Eniwa is located in the city of Eniwa City, which is midway between Sapporo and the New Chitose Airport. Guests can immerse themselves in the nature of Eniwa while trekking through the natural vistas of Eniwa Valley, exploring the three breathtaking waterfalls: Hakusen Waterfall, Rarumanai Waterfall and Sandan Waterfall. Fairfield by Marriott Hokkaido Eniwa is only a 70-minute drive away from The Shikotsu-Toya National Park and Lake Shikotsu, making it an ideal base to explore the great outdoors of Japan.

Fairfield by Marriott Hokkaido Naganuma (78 rooms, expected opening May 26th, 2022)

Located 40 kilometres from Sapporo, Fairfield by Marriott Hokkaido Naganuma allows guests to enjoy a quintessential Hokkaido rural experience, with pastoral landscapes and paddy fields. The new hotel is also adjacent to Michi-no-Eki Maoinooka Park, with its observation deck offering breath-taking views of the island’s immense Ishikari coastal plain. This roadside station is also popular with local residents as it boasts several farmers’ markets, where visitors can sample fresh produce from local farms, including Yubari melons, blue honeysuckles and blueberries. Near the hotel is also a local winery, as well as miniature golf, an adventure maze and a ranch with a petting zoo - all are which enjoyable for families.

Fairfield by Marriott Hokkaido Minamifurano (78 rooms, expected opening June 23rd, 2022)

In the summer, Fairfield by Marriott Hokkaido Minamifurano offers access to exciting activities on nearby Lake Kanayama and the Sorachi River, including canoeing, rafting and fishing. In the winter, guests can enjoy seasonal sports such as snowshoeing, dog sledding and backcountry trekking. A must-try experience is venison curry, a local specialty, as well as the buttered potatoes made from Minamifurano’s famed Irish Cobbler potatoes.

Fairfield by Marriott Hyogo Kannabe Highland (73 rooms, expected opening November 2022)

Adjacent to Michi-no-Eki Kannabe Kogen, Fairfield by Marriott Hyogo Kannabe is the gateway to the Kannabe Highland, where guests can enjoy trekking to Mount Kannabe and picking wild edible plants in the spring, paragliding and grass-slope skiing in the summer, and marveling at the beauty of the nearby waterfalls in the autumn. In the winter, the Highlands become a winter-sports mecca where people come from near and far to the three ski areas in Kannabe for skiing and snowshoeing.

Fairfield by Marriott Okayama Hiruzen Highland (99 rooms, expected opening November 2022)

Fairfield by Marriott Okayama Hiruzen, adjacent to Michi-no-Eki Kazenoie in the Hiruzen-Kogen Highlands, is also known as the nature’s adventureland where travelers can trek through the plateaus and foothills of Mount Daisen, ride horses through the highlands during summer, and enjoy skiing and snowboarding during winter. Families can enjoy camping, picnics and exploring the many waterfalls in the area. The dairy industry is an important part of the Hiruzen. Travelers can visit the agriculturally based theme-park in Hiruzen-Kogen, Jersey Land, where they can learn how to milk a cow or make cheese, and enjoy the local specialties including steak, cheese and ice-cream.

Fairfield by Marriott Hyogo Minamiawaji (100 rooms, expected opening December 2022)

Fairfield by Marriott Hyogo Minamiawaji is located adjacent to the Fukura Bay in the southern part of Awaji Island. Fitness enthusiasts can cycle around the island on a scenic route. The Naruto Uzushio Whirlpool in the southern part of the island is one of the largest whirlpools in the world. Visitors can take a cruise to see the natural phenomenon by the Akashi-Kaikyo Bridge. Another local attraction is the Awaji Puppet Theater, where guests can enjoy the delightful Awaji Ningyo Joruri puppet shows with 500 years of history.

“We are pleased to expand our footprint to northern and southern Japan, offering travelers access to remote destinations in the country. With the growing demand for self-drive travel, the new Fairfield by Marriott hotels will deliver on the brand’s principles of friendly service and warm hospitality for travelers to explore the unique destinations across Japan,” said Masahiro Taguchi, Project Director of Fairfield by Marriott’s Michi-no-Eki portfolio.

