Great Rail Journeys Diversifies Product Offer With Brand New Escorted Walking Tours Collection

Great Rail Journeys, one of the UK’s premier providers of escorted holidays and river cruises, is expanding its product offer with the introduction of a brand new Escorted Walking tours collection. Launching in Spring 2026, with inaugural tours to Austria, Italy, Spain and Switzerland, the itineraries offer a perfect blend of scenic walks and fascinating excursions.

From the Catalan coast to the Italian lakes, Great Rail Journeys’ new tours have been carefully created by walking holiday specialists to allow travellers to slow down, go ‘off the beaten track’ and enjoy breathtaking views. Led by expert local guides, travellers will have the choice between two walks graded depending on the terrain, distance and level of ascent and decent, ensuring everyone finds a pace that suits them.

The new tours bring together walking and rail travel, in the signature Great Rail escorted format, as well as excursions that span boat trips, city tours and vineyard visits. With a small group size of no more than 24 people, and a dedicated Tour Manager from start to finish, the tours allow travellers to unwind and soak up the views of some of Europe’s most beautiful regions, with every detail taken care of.

Founded more than 50 years ago, Great Rail Journeys leads the way in escorted travel and now offers over 250 tours across more than 40 countries. Catering specifically to the worldly traveller 55+ demographic, who continually seek differentiated travel experiences, Great Rail Journeys has evolved is product offering throughout the years. In 2018, it established itself in the river cruise sector, which now represents one fifth of the company’s total business.

Dave Riley, CEO at Great Rail Journeys said: “We’re delighted to announce our new Escorted Walking tours, building on our popular rail and river cruise products. We’re always listening to customers’ feedback on new ways to create lifelong memories, which inspired the launch of this new collection. Walking reveals hidden gems that you wouldn’t otherwise see, from wildlife to ancient churches and secret viewpoints - all with the support of experienced Tour Managers and local guides every step of the way. Of course, our signature rail product has been weaved into each itinerary, meaning customers can truly slow down and soak in their surroundings.”

Great Rail Journeys is offering a £200pp discount on the brand new Escorted Walking tours range, when booked before 31 October 2025.*

For more information, visit www.greatrail.com/walking

GREAT RAIL JOURNEYS’ ESCORTED WALKING COLLECTION

Catalonia’s Coast & Culture - 8 days

From £1,999pp

Embark on an immersive exploration of Catalonia’s ancient charm and stunning coasts during scenic hikes and boat trips.

Walk from hilltop monasteries to coastal harbours before tasting authentic Catalan wine at a rustic estate.

Lake Maggiore & Italian Valleys – 10 days

From £2,799pp

From a base in Baveno, enjoy breathtaking alpine views on a hike between the Anzasca Valley to timeless Macugnaga.

Walk along the glistening shores of Lake Orta and among the chestnut forests around Lake Mergozzo before boarding the ‘Railway of 100 Valleys’ to Switzerland.

Austrian Alps, Tyrol & Alpbach – 9 days

From £2,199pp

Explore Austria’s breathtaking Tyrol region as scenic walks reveal views of turquoise lakes, alpine huts, and some of the tallest waterfalls in the world.

Spend six nights in “Austria’s most beautiful village”, and enjoy a nostalgic journey onboard the heritage Achensee railway.

Zermatt, Matterhorn & Engadine Valley – more information coming soon!

Combine scenic Swiss walks with an iconic rail journey. Savour jaw-dropping Matterhorn views, ride the full length of the Glacier Express and explore the dramatic Engadine Valley.