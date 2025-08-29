hoppaGo & Scandinavian Airlines(SAS): Redefining Air-to-Ground Travel Connectivity

hoppaGo, the world’s leading multi-modal ground transportation marketplace, and SAS, Scandinavia’s premier airline, today announced a significant expansion of their strategic partnership. Building on a successful collaboration providing pre-booked and ride-hailing services since September 2024, the partnership now directly integrates hoppaGo’s global rail network onto the SAS website.

This new feature, effective June 30, 2025, allows SAS customers to seamlessly book train tickets in minutes across 70+ countries. The integration connects travellers with over 2,000 train carriers, including major operators like Heathrow Express, Arlanda express, and Renfe Viajeros. This simplifies the travel journey by eliminating the need for last-minute queues and enabling bookings from a single platform.

The enhanced partnership is powered by hoppaGo’s proprietary SaaS technology, designed to address long-standing challenges in ground transport sales. By utilizing intelligent, multi-touchpoint offers throughout the customer journey—from initial flight booking to post-booking emails and on-demand ride-hailing—hoppaGo ensures the right travel option is presented at the right time. This approach maximizes convenience and service uptake at every stage.

The expansion delivers unparalleled choice and flexibility to SAS customers. In addition to the existing marketplace of over 70,000 ride providers in 182+ countries, passengers can now instantly compare and book their rail journey. This complete “first mile, last mile” solution allows any traveller to tailor their perfect journey, whether they need an executive vehicle or a budget-friendly train ticket.

“Our partnership with SAS has always been about providing confidence, security, and assured quality,” said Chris Harrington, Managing Director at hoppaGo. “By embedding our vast rail, private transfer, and ride-hailing network into the SAS customer journey, we are not only providing unparalleled choice but also future-proofing their service offering, driving both customer satisfaction and sustainable revenue growth.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“At SAS, our mission is to provide our passengers with the most convenient, integrated, and reliable travel solutions,” said Caroline Bergström, Head of Ancillary Products and Retail, SAS. “hoppaGo’s innovative technology and comprehensive marketplace perfectly align with our vision to be the go-to choice for travellers. This deepened partnership allows us to offer a truly seamless door-to-door experience, reinforcing our commitment to customer-centric innovation and operational excellence.”