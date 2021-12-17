Hopkins to take marketing role with Explore
Explore has announced the recruitment of Jae Hopkins, who will take up the role of marketing director at the company on January 4th.
Hopkins joins Explore from a long-established career in marketing, including marketing director roles at Exodus Travels and Eurotunnel.
Most recently, she helped found disruptive start-up Ultimate Travel Club – a members’ club for commission-free travel.
Michael Edwards, managing director at Explore, commented: “I’m delighted to welcome Jae to the team at what is a pivotal time for the business.
“Jae brings a wealth of experience both within and beyond the travel industry, and a passion for mentoring and development.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Explore has proven itself to be a company that not only leads the way in creating unforgettable travel experiences, but also does the right thing by its customers – in tough times as well as good.”
Part of the Hotelplan group, Explore is a leading adventure travel specialist that celebrated 40 years of operation earlier this year.