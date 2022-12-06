Explore Asia & beyond with SUPER+ by airasia Super App

Explore the whole of South East Asia (Asean region) and beyond with the world’s first flight subscription by the airasia Super App, enabling subscribers to redeem unlimited free flights for a year, along with discounts for hotels as well as ride-hailing in selected countries.

The airasia Super App is the booking platform that hosts the world’s best low-cost airline AirAsia which flies to over 130 destinations across Asean and beyond, including Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and more. Aside from AirAsia flights, the super app also enables its users to purchase hotels, book ride-hailing as well as other services such as online duty-free shopping, food delivery and more in that region.

SUPER+, the best value flight subscription in the market was launched and made available for travellers all across Asean in March 2022 and have over 100,000 subscribers in that region, with over half a million seats redeemed so far. The highest redemption made was for over 100 flight seats within the 12-month period.

Now, the SUPER+ subscription has been enhanced to include even more destinations, and is made available for travellers from around the globe, including the United States to purchase on the airasia Super App.

To cater to the different needs and preferences of travellers, the new SUPER+ will now offer two options for subscribers with different destination preferences. Subscribers can choose from the SUPER+ Lite, which covers all Asean countries, while the SUPER+ Premium provides access to all countries operated by the AirAsia airline group including destinations in Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and more. Both options include unlimited 10% off for airasia ride and unlimited 5% discount on all hotels on the airasia Super App.

Go unlimited now as only 200,000 SUPER+ new subscriptions are available and can be purchased from today until December 11, 2022 at 10:59 AM ET. Just click on the SUPER+ icon on the airasia Super App to purchase or visit https://app.airasia.com/F4uy/g6jvpkeg.

ADVERTISEMENT