Leading Canned Wine Company, Archer Roose, Announces Expanded Partnership with JetBlue

Archer Roose, a leading canned wine company in the U.S., is pleased to announce the expansion of their partnership with JetBlue in which Archer Roose will do a wine-takeover of all wine served in the airline’s core cabin throughout its network.

The partnership will feature some of Archer Roose’s most coveted varietals in flight including their Malbec, Sauvignon Blanc, Bubbly and Rosé. As part of the wider agreement, Archer Roose will also be releasing limited time only product offerings such as a Chillable Red from Friulli, Italy for JetBlue customers.

“As a women owned business operator, this milestone feels monumental not only for Archer Roose, but for the wider landscape of diverse founders nationwide,” states Marian Leitner, Co-Founder and CEO of Archer Roose. Leitner continues, “We are proud to be elevating wine offerings for JetBlue customers across the country. After all, great flights should offer great wine. Really great wine. And we’re happy to be the ones providing that experience to JetBlue Customers.”

“Through our newly expanded partnership with Archer Roose, we continue to offer JetBlue customers even more ways to enjoy their favorite wines,” said Mariya Stoyanova, director of product development, JetBlue. “At JetBlue, we want traveling to be an enjoyable experience from takeoff to touchdown, which is why we’re always looking to bring new and unique products onboard for our customers to enjoy.”

In addition to the wine availability onboard, Archer Roose will be showcasing one of their highly publicized commercials featuring Elizabeth Banks on select flights across the country. Beyond the commercials shown in flight, Archer Roose will be integrating a new, travel related spot into their advertising. The amusing video called “Support Puppet” shows Banks and Archer Roose CEO, Marian Leitner, waiting for a ride to the airport. Much to Leitner’s chagrin, Banks inexplicably introduces Garreth, her annoying and awkward-looking emotional support puppet she simply can’t fly without.