Experienciah introduces its innovative approach to hotel management and customer experiences

A ground-breaking force in the Moroccan hospitality sector, Experienciah is proud to introduce its innovative approach to hotel management and customer experiences. With a compelling mission and vision, a diverse business portfolio of 22 properties, and the up-coming opening of two exciting locations – The View Agadir and Kaan Casablanca – Experienciah is set to redefine the hospitality landscape in Morocco and Africa.

Experienciah’s purpose is to be more than just a management company; it’s a service platform dedicated to enhancing customer experiences and driving greater performance for its hotel partners. Led by a team of seasoned hospitality experts, Experienciah aims to combine creative excellence with meticulous operational strategies, fostering an environment where every guest encounter becomes a cherished memory. Through an intricate blend of personalized services, state-of-the-art technology integration, and a deep understanding of evolving consumer preferences, the company sets out to elevate the hospitality sector’s benchmarks.

The company crafts unforgettable moments for their guests through a customer-focused approach. It creates and deploys culinary, artistic, sports, and hotel experiences for all communities.

Experienciah’s vision aligns with the emerging codes of experiential, sustainable, inclusive and creative hospitality, emphasizing sharing, community, innovation, and quality as its core values.

“We are thrilled to announce the arrival of Experienciah and its dedication to reshaping the Moroccan and African hospitality industry. Our focus lies not only on providing unparalleled guest experiences but also on driving robust financial performance for our esteemed partners,” stated Abbas Azzouzi, Chairman & CEO at Experienciah. “With our innovative service platform, our management strategies and a steadfast commitment to excellence, we are poised to deliver a new era of hospitality services.”

“We work with our hotel partners in implementing a guest-centric culture, an efficient distribution system and curated guest experiences based on a strong F&B&E offering, a revisited wellness approach and innovative mice offer. The Experienciah brand is a new expression of Moroccan hospitality based on excellence and authenticity” explained Abbas Azzouzi Chairman & CEO at Experienciah.

Experienciah challenges the status quo through innovation and the pursuit of excellence. Improving performance and distribution efficiency for independent hoteliers, hotel owners or investors is at the core of its mission. The service platform build by Experienciah aims at developing strong brands and enhance their visibility while offering innovative digital solutions to streamline processes. The company is committed to analysing data to gain a deeper understanding of its customers, enabling it to personalise recommendations. Technology is also used to build an efficient distribution system and optimize guests acquisition costs.

Experienciah currently boasts four distinctive brands, each rooted in Moroccan inspiration and culture while embodying modernity and a global outlook. Its brands celebrate life through various means, with a shared promise of unity “Better Together”:

The View Hotels (upperscale bleisure and resorts): Elegance is synonymous with authenticity.

Kaan Hotels (midscale lifestyle): A celebration of community, creativity, and self-expression.

The A Collection (Resorts and urban): Moments of connection and sharing with family, friends, or colleagues.

My Relax (economy): Democratising stylish hospitality in Morocco and Africa.

New Hotel openings: The View Agadir and Kaan Casablanca

Experienciah is excited to announce the upcoming openings of two remarkable locations, The View Agadir and Kaan Casablanca, scheduled to welcome guests at the beginning of 2024. These new additions to its portfolio represent its commitment to providing exceptional hospitality experiences and redefining the industry.

“The View hotels, through their location, are providing guests with breathtaking views. With The View, we aim to offer a one-of-a-kind journey, spanning from exceptional accommodations to crafted experiences. Kaan redefines hospitality codes to become a set for self-expression. It’s a place for all nomads and gen Y to gather, exchange, entertain, work and eat.” added Abbas Azzouzi.

With tis portfolio of brands, Experienciah vows to collaborate closely with property owners and investors, offering tailor-made solutions that amplify the value of every establishment under its care. By leveraging a data-driven approach, extensive market insights, and a deep understanding of consumer behavior, the company endeavors to optimize operational efficiencies and generate sustainable growth for its partners.

“As Experienciah embarks on this transformative journey, it invites industry professionals, investors, and stakeholders to join hands in crafting a future where hospitality experiences transcend boundaries, leaving an indelible mark on the global travel landscape” added Abbas Azzouzi, Chairman & CEO