Experience the French Alps En Famille with Purple Ski’s Best Family-Friendly Luxury Chalets

Purple Ski, the premier luxury chalet operator in the French Alps, is delighted to reveal its top family-friendly chalet choices for the 2022/23 ski season.

Offering an outstanding concierge service, gourmet quality cuisine and an abundance of activities for little ones and grown-ups alike, families are guaranteed to make memories to last a lifetime with Purple Ski this winter.

Offering an exceptional portfolio of the finest luxury catered ski chalets across Méribel, Courchevel and Val d’Isère, each chalet within Purple Ski’s bespoke collection – sleeping from eight up to 15 people – has been carefully hand-picked and offers first-class service and facilities, family essentials and a distinctive personality.

Purple Ski provide families with all necessary baby equipment as standard, with cots, highchairs, changing mats and sterilisers ready and waiting for families, taking the stress out of travelling and leaving families with nothing to do but unpack and relax.

Activities for All Ages

Purple Ski prides itself on providing outstanding service for each member of the brood, with all staff trained to offer the very best experience for parents, babies and everyone in between. On hand 24/7 to help with everything from childcare to ski hire, restaurant reservations, snowman building and more, nothing is too much for Purple Ski’s dedicated family concierge. The team have even been known to organise extra special birthday celebrations complete with fireworks, games and more!

The magic starts as soon as guests check in to their chalet, with bespoke gifts provided on arrival for all children. These range from teddies, bath puzzles, colouring books and helmet covers for toddlers to cosy socks, Mikado, dominoes and rubix cubes for slightly older children. A vast selection of activities is available for hard to please teens.

Activities on offer range from in-chalet visits and presents from Santa Claus, igloo-building, sledging, mini skidoo trips, horse and carriage rides, dog sledging, ice skating, treasure hunts, cinema evenings and more. Disney+ is provided in all properties and kids will also receive a complimentary Nintendo switch to play with and enjoy during their stay. Additional toys suitable for a range of ages can also be provided on request.

Gourmet Experiences for Petites Palates

All Purple Ski chalets come complete with a professionally trained, Michelin-star level private chef, so parents of fussy eaters need not fret. From teddy-bear picnics to pizza making evenings and kid-friendly menus, there’s a treat in store for even the tiniest of tastebuds. The team can stagger mealtimes so that little ones can enjoy an early teatime, allowing parents to savour a gourmet tasting menu once their youngest are tucked up in bed.

Sample children’s dishes include: scrambled eggs with bacon, french toast with Nutella, cream and strawberries to start off the day followed by hearty spaghetti bolognaise with garlic bread and other favourite family dinner dishes although chefs are always on hand to take special requests!

Guests of Purple Ski will enjoy a freshly prepared breakfast and afternoon tea each day and an extravagant four course dinner six evenings out of seven, exquisitely prepared by a private chef. Fine chateau and domaine-bottled wines and unlimited champagne are also on offer to tantalise adult’s palettes.

Purple Ski’s Top Three Family Friendly Chalets

Best for Teens: Chalet Foinbois, Méribel – Sleeps up to 15

The perfect pick for families travelling with restless teenagers, the rustic-luxe Chalet Foinbois sleeps up to 15 guests across 7 bedrooms, ensuring plenty of room to spread out. Complete with a games room, gym and cinema room (perfect for those Disney+ movie marathons) and outdoor hot tub, this alpine bolthole will feel like the ultimate home-away-from-home.

Enjoying a central location in Méribel Village, just a 5-minute chauffeur ride from the main ski lift and surrounded by restaurants, bars, shops and more, there’s plenty to explore – if families can tear themselves away from their private winter wonderland.

Best for Multi-Generational Escapes: Chalet Iona, Méribel *Sleeps up to 15

Set in its own secluded orchards, Chalet Iona offers unparalleled views across 13 pretty villages and settlements – stretching towards the Vanoise National Park and the magnificent Grand Bec mountain. Perfect for large families, Iona can be joined with Chalet India to accommodate up to 15 guests in total, meaning the extended family can be housed in their own private quarters.

Parents and teens will love the in-chalet sauna and outdoor hot tub while Chalet India can be transformed into a sprawling play area for little ones. Large communal living spaces provide the perfect setting in which to gather and enjoy a family feast, a movie night or even a dance party with the chalet’s very own vinyl collection and classic record player!

Best for Children: Chalet Machapuchare, Val d’Isère *Sleeps up to 15

Nestled in the exclusive and wonderfully private area of Le Crêt, Chalet Machapuchare commands uninterrupted views of the entire valley, from the rocky cliffs above La Daille across pretty Val d’Isère to the glaciers and snowcapped peaks beyond. Sleeping up to 15 guests in 7 luxurious bedrooms, it offers the very best of serene alpine living, just a 3-minute chauffeur ride away from the buzzing local nightlife, pistes, restaurants and shops.

Perfect for families with school age children, the sprawling property features an indoor private pool for splashing about in after the slopes, a cosy superbly equipped cinema room and snug areas for reading books and playing boardgames. Parents are well-catered for, too, with a spoiling outdoor hot tub, state-of-the-art gym complete with Peloton bike and a massage room. Bliss!