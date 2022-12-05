Cunard launches new 2024 summer season offering 195 voyages to over 90 destinations.

Luxury cruise line Cunard is delighted to announce that its April 2024 to January 2025 cruise schedule is going on sale on 6 December.

Cunard World Club members will be able to book the new itineraries from 6 December at 1pm, with the programme on general sale from 7 December.

The new programme will feature over 190 new voyages across 90 destinations worldwide. Guests will be able to make the most of more time in port thanks to several late evening departures and overnight stays, in places such as Reykjavik, Tromso, Rotterdam and Quebec.

Cunard’s newest ship, Queen Anne, will set sail on 3 May for her seven-night maiden voyage to La Coruna and Lisbon. She will then depart for a 14-night voyage in the Canary Islands before travelling around the British Isles, taking in highlights in Scotland and Ireland, as well as Cunard’s founding home port, Liverpool. Throughout her maiden season, Queen Anne will sail from Southampton on itineraries to the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, the Canary Islands, and the Norwegian Fjords, visiting over 60 unique destinations in 16 countries.

The world’s only ocean liner, Queen Mary 2, will continue to maintain Cunard’s 182-year tradition of transatlantic travel, undertaking 20 crossings between Southampton and New York. She will also voyage to Scandinavia for the Northern Lights and the Caribbean, where she’ll spend the 2024 festive season.

Queen Victoria will spend summer soaking up the sun in the Mediterranean, offering over 75 fly-cruise itineraries to Spain, Italy, Greece, Turkey, Montenegro, and Croatia on a series of 7, 14 and 21-night sailings departing from Barcelona, Civitavecchia (Rome), Trieste, Hamburg and Istanbul. Queen Elizabeth will once again be travelling through the spectacular scenery of Alaska and the schedule for this will be released in the coming months.

Sture Myrmell, President, Carnival UK, said: “Summer 2024 is a particularly exciting time for Cunard as our new ship Queen Anne joins the fleet. We’re delighted that our quartet of queens will be visiting a variety of awe-inspiring destinations around the world. With more overnight stays and longer days in port on offer, we’re giving guests the opportunity to really immerse themselves in the local culture at their leisure. On top of that, guests can look forward to enjoying our unique onboard experience, which offers outstanding service and the freedom to relax in pure luxury.”

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, visit www.cunard.com.