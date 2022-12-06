THE LEELA PALACES, HOTELS AND RESORTS LAUNCHES ‘THE LEELA PALACE TRAIL’

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts announced the launch of ‘The Leela Palace Trail’ - a thoughtfully curated itinerary that is a majestic celebration of India’s palatial grandeur defined by its rich cultural heritage, immersive rituals and bespoke signature programing with the true graciousness of Indian hospitality.

here is no place in the world quite like India and nowhere better to unlock its treasures and unravel its mysteries than at The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts. The Leela Palace Trail offers multi-day itineraries to six exquisite award-winning palaces and resorts in the country’s most alluring destinations including New Delhi, Jaipur, Udaipur, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kovalam. Each palace will not only astonish you with its unique architecture and exquisite environs but will present to you India at its luxurious best.

Marvel at the ornate Vijayanagara inspired architecture of The Leela Palace Bengaluru. Learn the culinary secrets of Rajasthan at The Leela Palace Jaipur. Discover the grandeur of the royal heritage of the land of the Mewars at The Leela Palace Udaipur perched on the banks of the majestic Lake Pichola. Explore lively city bazaars with The Leela Palace New Delhi or restore inner balance with the ancient science of Ayurveda at The Leela Kovalam. This is the essence of India to be savoured with all your senses.

Commenting on The Leela Palace Trail, Mr. Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Operating Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts said, “For over three decades, The Leela brand has come to be known for delivering an uncompromising level of personalized experiences which stems from the timeless Indian tradition of Atithi Devo Bhava - Guest is God. Built on this ethos, The Leela Palace Trail allows for an immersive experience of everything that is quintessentially India with authenticity and grace.”

The Leela Palace Trail is a thoughtfully crafted offering with two distinctive packages, The Leela Palace Trail and The Leela Palace Trail - Curated. While the former allows you to experience the opulence of India’s finest palaces with the flexibility of weaving in your own destination experiences, while The Leela Palace Trail – Curated is a well thought out itinerary that anticipates your every need and offers a distinctive Leela lens on the destination from the time you arrive until your departure.

The itinerary extends a local immersion of the destinations along with signature Leela offerings. Some of the highlights include a traditional welcome, The Leela Palace Service, unique dining experientials, ceremonial rituals, wellness therapies, palace tour, guided city tours, rejuvenating yoga sessions, local transfers, and savings on hotel services. The itinerary requires a stay of minimum 5 nights spread across two resorts and one city hotel as mandatory.

