EVA Air Launches Non-Stop Service Between Taipei and Dallas

EVA Air is launching a new service between Taipei and Dallas on October 3 this year, offering three weekly flights and bringing the total to nine passenger gateways in North America, including Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto, and Vancouver. The new gateway not only enables EVA Air to offer the greatest number of destinations and the most extensive flight network from Taiwan to North America but also makes it the only airline in Asia operating two destinations in Texas.

“EVA Air has been operating a cargo service to and from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport since 1998. Now, we are seeing strong passenger demand for this route due to the influx of numerous companies in recent years and strong economic and population growth. Dallas has become one of Texas’ economic and commercial centres,” said EVA Air President Clay Sun. “The opening of the direct passenger flight to Dallas makes us the only airline in Asia to operate two routes to Texas. As the third largest airport in the world in terms of passenger traffic and with transfers to major cities in the United States, Central and South America, having a service in this market creates more convenience for our passengers.”

After the launch of the new route, passengers from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport will have a direct connection to Taoyuan International Airport in the early morning and can transfer to any of EVA Air’s Asian destinations with ease. With this flight network in place, EVA Air anticipates gradually attracting more passengers from North America to its efficient main hub in Taiwan for connecting flights, further enhancing EVA Air’s operations. From the East Coast to the West Coast, EVA Air’s diverse routes and frequent flight services will extend to more than 100 inland cities in the United States and Canada. This expansion will meet the needs of different customer groups, making travel arrangements more convenient and flexible for passengers.

Dallas is the fourth-largest metropolitan area in the United States, home to numerous multinational corporations and commercial institutions, with a population of over 8.3 million. It is also the headquarters for more than 20 Fortune 500 companies, covering multiple industries such as energy, healthcare, technology, aviation, and finance, demonstrating the diversity and vitality of businesses in the region. The surrounding areas of Dallas also boast rich cultural and tourism attractions, such as The Perot Museum of Nature and Science, The Reunion Tower, and the NBA Dallas Mavericks home stadium - American Airlines Center. In addition, Dallas has become a hub for many well-known Taiwanese companies with projects spanning manufacturing, technology, automobiles, etc., which has promoted commercial exchanges and cooperation between Taiwan and the United States.

Travellers can learn more about EVA’s award-winning services, its global route system and book flights at www.evaair.com.

ADVERTISEMENT