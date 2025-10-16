Trust My Group unveils global rebrand and new websites

Trust My Group, the market-leading provider of financial protection and payment solutions for the travel industry and other risk-bearing sectors, has unveiled a major rebrand and launched new websites for Trust My Group, TMU Management and Repayd at a high-profile London event attended by partners, suppliers and media. The announcement follows five years of rapid international growth and marks the next phase in the company’s global strategy.

At Trust My Group, our mission is to empower resilience by reshaping financial protection for the travel industry and wider financial ecosystem. We deliver innovative, data-driven, embeddable solutions that help businesses meet regulatory requirements, mitigate risk and achieve sustainable growth. Combining strategic insight, deep industry expertise and progressive technology, we strengthen financial integrity across the value chain.

With deep roots in travel, Trust My Group remains the trusted specialist for travel businesses, while expanding its portfolio to support payment institutions and FX markets. Over the past five years, the company has grown significantly, opening offices in Spain, USA, Canada, Singapore, and the UAE. A team of 27 specialists now supports clients on six continents, a reflection of the global demand for Trust My Group’s solutions and its position as a market leader both in the UK and internationally.

“We grew fast and, candidly, our messaging did not keep pace,” said Will Plummer, CEO of Trust My Group. “Some stakeholders were not sure what we did anymore, and that’s on us. This rebrand is about changing that. Our heritage is travel and we remain experts in travel, but our capabilities now extend far beyond. The new brand structure and websites make our proposition clear, focused and easy to understand. Most importantly, they reflect the scale of the business we have become and the demand for the solutions we provide.”

The new structure unites three specialist brands under one clear mission: empowering resilience through financial protection.

● Trust My Group remains the parent brand, focused on transparent, approachable and informative solutions that strengthen compliance, reduce risk and support sustainable growth.

● TMU Management has grown into a market-leading MGA, delivering embedded, data-driven insurance solutions for travel companies, payment institutions and FX markets. Its products, including Financial Failure Insurance, Supplier Failure Insurance, Supplier Airline Failure Insurance, Pipeline Funds Insurance, Acquirer Chargeback Insurance and FX Settlement Cover, are trusted by businesses globally.

● Repayd: The Travel Merchant Account, formerly Trust My Travel, is the only merchant solution built specifically for travel. By embedding financial protection directly into payment processing, Repayd removes the risk acquirers traditionally manage, unlocking access to better products and stronger acquiring relationships. Travel businesses gain a fit-for-purpose merchant account, and acquirers benefit from a risk-managed route to distribution.

The group has also launched new websites: trustmy.group, tmumanagement.com and repayd.com. These sites showcase each brand’s proposition and make it easier for businesses to access the solutions they need.

“This is about clarity, focus and the future,” added Plummer. “We are incredibly proud of how far we’ve come and of the global leadership position we now hold. This rebrand is the platform for the next phase of growth as we continue to set the standard for financial protection and payment solutions in travel and beyond.”