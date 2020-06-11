Etihad launches travel voucher scheme to woo passengers

Etihad Airways has launched a new travel vouchers scheme designed to entice customers back into the air.

Passengers who buy an Etihad ticket before June 24th will receive 50 per cent of the cost of that ticket back, to use as credit on another flight after August 1st.

The move comes at the Abu Dhabi-based flag-carrier rebuilds its network in the wake of the Covid-19 shutdown.

Etihad Travel Vouchers can be purchased in increments of US$250 up to a maximum of US$65,000, and once bought are added to a travel bank for use by the customer.

Travellers must be an Etihad Guest member to purchase the vouchers.

The voucher can be used to pay for “flights, upgrades and extras” from August and is valid for two years.

The purchaser can use the voucher to buy flights for others, even if they are not travelling on the booking themselves, and vouchers can also be purchased for others as a gift.

Customers must call the Etihad Airways contact centre on to buy the voucher, but once purchased it can be redeemed online by choosing the travel bank option as the form of payment during the booking process.

The remaining value of the voucher can be seen online when making a booking, or by emailing [email protected]

