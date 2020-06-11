easyJet adds new leisure routes from Luton for summer 2021

easyJet has today announced six new routes due to operate from London Luton Airport next summer.

The low-cost carrier will fly to Zakynthos in Greece, Larnaca, Cyprus, Fuertevenura and Gran Canaria in the Canary Islands, Moroccan favourite, Marrakech and up and coming Bulgarian beach destination, Varna.

The airline is also significantly increasing the frequency of flights on offer for customers across 11 existing routes.

easyJet will resume flying from the airport on July 1st, operating 90 per cent of its existing Luton route network with over 40 routes on offer, including vibrant city breaks to Milan, Lisbon and Porto; summer sun hotspots, Corfu, Rhodes, Tenerife, Lanzarote and Split; cultural Tel Aviv, and Reykjavik in Iceland, renowned for its dramatic landscapes.

Next summer, services to Rhodes, Heraklion, Thessaloniki, Tenerife, Krakow and Porto will all increase to seven flights a week.

easyJet will also be adding extra flights to Balearic favourite Palma in Majorca by 30 per cent, now offering 28 flights a week from the airport.

The airline is also increasing flights to Milan by over 50 per cent, from daily to triple daily, with 21 flights a week to choose from.

Ali Gayward, UK country manager, easyJet said: “We are really looking forward to getting back into the air in a few weeks with 90 per cent of our destinations on offer.

“The addition of six new summer routes and added flying on 11 existing ones from Luton next year will give our customers even more choice.

“I know many in the region are keen for the resumption of flights this summer especially as many of our passengers may have had to rearrange their spring and early summer holiday plans this year.”