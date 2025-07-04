Etihad Guest Boosts Extraordinary Challenge Prize to 20M+ Miles Amid High Demand

Etihad Guest has announced 12.5 million additional miles up for grabs in the second phase of The Extraordinary Challenge, bringing the grand total prize pot to over 20 million Etihad Guest Miles for over 200 potential winners.

Last month, Etihad’s loyalty programme, Etihad Guest, launched the competition with five million Etihad Guest Miles to the first person to visit 15 of the airline’s new destinations. Second place will be awarded three million miles, and Third place will receive one million miles.

Due to overwhelming demand and incredible enthusiasm from participants, Etihad is expanding The Extraordinary Challenge, giving even more members the chance to win big and take home a share of over 20 million miles. With the addition of the new prize category, ‘The Extraordinary Milestones’, Etihad is rewarding the first 100 people to visit five new destinations with 25,000 Etihad Guest Miles, and 100,000 mile to the first 100 people to visit 10 new cities. Members can earn miles as they reach each milestone and compete for multiple prizes, with the First place prize potentially growing to 5,125,000 Etihad Guest Miles.

Mark Potter, Managing Director Etihad Guest at Etihad Airways, said, “We’ve seen an amazing response across the globe since we launched The Extraordinary Challenge, and expect to see over 50K member sign-ups as more destinations come online. Having seen the desire and determination of so many, we wanted to reward Etihad Guest members even more by giving flight to their ambition with more prize miles and potential for 200 additional winners.”

Etihad Guest miles can be redeemed on flights, holidays and a huge range of items from the Etihad Guest Reward Shop, turning miles into unforgettable rewards and experiences. The First place five million miles prize could be redeemed on approximately 40 First class experiences, 70 Business class journeys or over 500 Economy trips, and so much more. In addition to the prize miles, competitors will be earning miles on each Etihad flight they take.

Eligible new destinations include: Addis Ababa, Algiers, Atlanta, Chiang Mai, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Krabi, Medan, Peshawar, Phnom Penh, Prague, Sochi, Taipei, Tunis and Warsaw.

Creating a community of likeminded passionate dreamers in a race to win the prize of a lifetime, a live dashboard will illustrate to members their position in each category of the race against anonymous competitors. Members will also collect a digital passport stamp for each destination visited – this digital dashboard can be exported and shared on social media for competitors to showcase their progress.

The challenge will run until 25 May 2026 and is open to both new and existing Etihad Guest members, offering everyone a chance to win. Members can register at etihad.com/extraordinary to enter, track their progress and be eligible to win. Members are encouraged to use the hashtag #EYextraordinarymiles when sharing their journey to the finish line on social media channels.

The winners for First, Second and Third place of The Extraordinary Challenge will be determined based on the scheduled time of departure for their final qualifying flight in GMT. In the event of two or more participants completing the challenge and reaching Etihad’s 15th new destination on the same day, the rankings will be determined based on which participant made their booking the earliest for the last flight, failing which the 14th qualifying flight of the challenge, and so on, until a tie-break is established.

Etihad Airways was voted as World’s Leading Airline - Customer Experience 2024, World’s Leading Airline - Economy Class 2024, World’s Leading Airline Lounge - First Class 2024, Middle East’s Leading Airline - Customer Experience 2024, Middle East’s Leading Airline - Economy Class 2024, Middle East’s Leading Airline Inflight Entertainment 2024, Middle East’s Leading Airline Lounge - First Class 2024 and Middle East’s Leading Cabin Crew 2024 by the World Travel Awards