Etihad further expands IATA Travel Pass trials

Following successful trials, Etihad Airways has expanded IATA Travel Pass on flights between Abu Dhabi and seven destinations across its network.

The pass is now available for guests on all Etihad flights between Abu Dhabi and Bangkok, Barcelona, Geneva, Madrid, Milan, New York and Singapore.

It is designed to offer the convenience of a one-stop platform for managing Covid-19 documentation.

Mohammad Al Bulooki, chief operating officer at Etihad Aviation Group, said: “The feedback from the IATA Travel Pass trial has been positive, with Etihad’s guests appreciating its ease-of-use and data security.

“Etihad is pleased to now make IATA Travel Pass available on flights to and from seven major global cities, providing more guests with the option of simplifying their journey and airport experience.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Etihad Airways began trials in April in support of a global, standardised solution for travellers to validate their documents and navigate Covid-19 travel requirements.

The IATA Travel Pass app includes functionality to upload vaccination certificates, opening up opportunities for travel where vaccination is a requirement.

Currently the app is able to accept EU Digital Covid Certificates issued by all 27 member states of the European Union plus Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and Lichtenstein as well as vaccine certificates from Singapore and Qatar.

As vaccines continue to roll out globally, more and more travellers around the world will be able to upload their government issued Covid-19 vaccine certificates to facilitate seamless travel.