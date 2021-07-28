Meliá Chiang Mai to open later this year

Meliá Chiang Mai is slated to open its doors for business in the fourth quarter of this year.

The property is a 260-key urban hotel constructed to tower over the River Ping and bustling Night Bazaar in the heart of the city.

It is located in the mountainous north of Thailand.

Owned by Asset World Corporation (AWC) and launched by Meliá Hotels International, the five-star hotel is part of the Meliá brand’s roll out plan in key destinations across the country.

Meliá Koh Samui debuted in January 2020 with a nautical theme underscored by boat suites made from refurbished merchant vessels.

Innside by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit, the first property of its brand in Thailand, housing 176 guestrooms and located close to the Suvarnabhumi Airport, is due to open in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meliá Chiang Mai will be situated six kilometres from the Chiang Mai International Airport on the vibrant Charoen Prathet Road, located near a broad spectrum of tourist attractions, markets, and Buddhist temples.

The jewel in the crown will be a 360-degree rooftop bar – the highest in the city – on the 22nd floor.

Featuring two bars connected by a glass bridge, the bar will offer spectacular views of the River Ping to the city’s east and famed Doi Suthep Temple on the mountaintop to the west.

“With its exceptional location in the heart of Chiang Mai and an unparalleled array of facilities, Meliá Chiang Mai is a landmark project of our strategic roll-out of the Meliá brand in Thailand, in line with AWC’s growth-led strategy,” said Khun Wallapa Traisorat, Meliá Chiang Mai owner and AWC chief executive.

“Partnering with Meliá has allowed us to set a new benchmark for Thai hospitality and together, we aim to build a better future for Thailand’s tourism landscape and economy.”