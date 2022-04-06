Etihad and Abu Dhabi Airports team up to launch Etihad Guest’s ‘Miles on the Go’

Abu Dhabi Airports, the owner and operator of the emirate’s five airports, and Etihad Guest, the loyalty programme of Etihad Airways, signed an agreement to launch the “Miles on the Go” product at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Etihad Guest members can now instantly earn and spend Etihad Guest Miles when shopping at participating merchants located at Abu Dhabi International Airport. By simply downloading the Etihad Guest app and linking up to five Visa cards to their profiles, members can spend their miles and receive cashback on their cards.

Members can earn 1 Etihad Guest Mile and 1 Etihad Guest Tier Mile for every AED 3 spent at any of the 119 participating outlets including, lounges, luxury retail stores, dining establishments and Duty-Free outlets from over 35 brands.

Francois Bourrienne, Chief Commercial Officer, Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “Abu Dhabi Airports always strives to strengthen ties with strategic partners to provide a remarkable customer experience at our airports. We are pleased to collaborate with Etihad Guest at their home airport and we are committed to introducing innovative solutions that will enhance the passengers’ journey through Abu Dhabi International Airport”.

Terry Daly, Executive Director Guest Experience, Brand & Marketing, Etihad Airways, said: “We are continuously enhancing our Etihad Guest loyalty programme for our valued members. The ‘Miles on the Go’ product offers our members a rewarding experience with more options to earn and spend miles. We are delighted to welcome Abu Dhabi International Airport to our award-winning mobile app.

“As more passengers pass through Abu Dhabi Airports every day, we look forward to rewarding them as they shop from the wide range of Duty-free outlets or dine at their leisure.”

The successful and first-of-its-kind ‘Miles on the Go’ technology was launched in 2020. It has since won multiple innovation and industry awards. Complementing the existing travel partners, members can automatically earn and spend miles in three Aldar Malls in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, at a suite of entertainment, hospitality, F&B partners and now at Abu Dhabi International Airport.