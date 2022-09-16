Etihad Airways rated one of the world’s most punctual airlines amid challenging summer

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, ranked among the most punctual carriers in the Middle East and worldwide over the peak summer period, based on data from global aviation analytics group OAG. Since April, Etihad has achieved an on-time arrival performance rating within 15 minutes of 83%.

In its Punctuality League ratings since April 2022, OAG lists Etihad as one of the few airlines in the Middle East that consistently operates towards an 80% on-time arrival performance and maintains one of the lowest cancellation rates worldwide.

Mohammad Al Bulooki, Etihad’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “Etihad’s stable performance throughout an extremely challenging summer demonstrates our unwavering commitment to delivering our flight schedule on time and providing a high-quality end-to-end experience to our guests.

“Etihad is constantly looking at ways to enhance operational efficiency and service by using the latest technology and always putting our guests first. Our flight and ground operations teams make sure every Etihad Airways flight is operated in a safe, timely and reliable manner and our on-time performance is the result of their dedication.”

On-time performance is defined by OAG as a flight arriving within 15 minutes of its scheduled time, a standard measure within the airline industry, taking into account the range of variable factors which can affect operations.