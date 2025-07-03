Etihad Airways Expands Global Network with New Routes to Salalah and Krakow

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has announced two additional new destinations to further expand its global network. The airline will add seasonal flights to Krakow, Poland, and Salalah, Oman, in the summer of 2026. These new routes offer guests more opportunities to discover unique cities across Europe and the Middle East.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said: “Krakow and Salalah each bring something special to our network – from UNESCO-listed heritage in Poland to refreshing green landscapes in Oman during the Khareef season.

“As we continue to grow Etihad’s footprint globally, our focus remains simple: to directly link Abu Dhabi with places people want to visit, and warmly welcome more visitors to experience our beautiful home and the UAE’s capital. We’ve already celebrated inaugural flights to several new destinations this year and continue to add routes that matter to our guests.”

Discover the new destinations

Krakow, Poland: launching 15 June 2026, Krakow will be Etihad’s second destination in Poland, following the airline’s successful route launch to Warsaw in June this year. The seasonal service will operate three times weekly until 5 September 2026. Visitors to Krakow will enjoy a city of Gothic towers, Renaissance palaces and lively café culture. Travellers can wander the mediaeval Main Square, visit Wawel Castle, or use Krakow as a springboard to access the stunning Tatra Mountains.

Salalah, Oman: launching 21 May 2026, the Arabian Peninsula’s summer oasis. During the Khareef monsoon the region turns an emerald green, with mist-shrouded mountains, waterfalls, and cool coastal air. An ideal escape for families across the Gulf and a hidden gem for travellers from Europe or Asia looking to explore somewhere new.

With Krakow and Salalah on the map, Etihad continues to expand its network of more than 90 destinations worldwide, offering travellers award-winning service on board its modern fleet and seamless transfers through Zayed International Airport.

Tickets are now open for sale on etihad.com.