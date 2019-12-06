Etihad Airways app debuts in Huawei AppGallery

Etihad Airways has revealed its mobile application is now available on the Huawei AppGallery, the official app store preloaded on all Huawei and Honor smartphones and tablets.

The move enables 390 million global monthly active users in more than 170 countries and regions to manage their journeys with even greater ease via the app.

The Etihad Airways mobile app is simple and user-friendly, enabling comprehensive trip management functionalities by taking full advantage of the latest innovations in mobile technology.

Guests can now organise their journeys via the app, including booking flights, checking-in, securing a mobile boarding pass, checking flight status or viewing their Etihad Guest miles balance.

Robin Kamark, chief commercial officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “Etihad Airways is dedicated to reshaping the modern travel experience through delivering excellence in every single guest interaction, be it face-to-face or through our digital channels.

“We never cease to explore innovative solutions that ensure a seamless, world-class service for every single guest.”

The airline has previously launched applications for Apple App Store and Google Play Store and the addition to the Huawei AppGallery is a step forward in Etihad Airways digital guest innovation strategy.

It also marks the first step in a new partnership between Etihad Airways and Huawei AppGallery.

Moving forward, the United Arab Emirates flag-carrier and Huawei will jointly explore more possibilities in this digital collaboration.

For a start, Etihad’s mobile application will also be integrated into HMS ecosystem, delivering an even better user experience for Etihad Airways users on Huawei and Honor devices.

“The United Arab Emirates has gradually become one of the preferred places for Chinese outbound travel.

“The cooperation between Etihad Airways and Huawei AppGallery will be a big step attempt, since we aim to build the bridge between the best local content and our global users,” commented Adam Xiao, managing director of Huawei Mobile Services MEA, Consumer Business Group.

Etihad Airways is considered the World’s Leading Airline by voters at the World Travel Awards.