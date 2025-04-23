Minor Hotels Announces the First Avani Branded Resort to be Built in India

Minor Hotels announces the arrival of the Avani Hotels & Resorts brand in India with Avani+ Sunray Beach Visakhapatnam Resort, an exclusive new-build resort and branded residences development set along the scenic Sunray Beach in Visakhapatnam, India. The project will feature 117 hotel rooms and 58 branded residential villas, alongside a suite of premium amenities designed to set a new benchmark for hospitality in the region. The announcement comes as Minor Hotels significantly accelerates its expansion strategy in India, targeting 50 new openings in the country over the next decade.

Slated for completion by 2028, the development promises an elevated lifestyle experience for both guests and residents. Highlights include three distinctive F&B venues including an all-day dining restaurant, a vibrant specialty restaurant and a stylish bar, as well as a versatile banqueting hall designed for memorable gatherings and celebrations. Additional facilities will include an AvaniSpa, an expansive swimming pool, a beach bar and an AvaniFit gym. A key feature of the leisure offering will be the nine-hole par-three golf course, perfect for both beginners looking to improve their short game and experienced golfers seeking a more relaxed, time-efficient round.

Located on a 25.5-acre site in Bhogapuram, the development is strategically situated near the upcoming Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport, set to enhance regional connectivity upon completion in 2026. The proximity to both the Bay of Bengal and National Highways 16 and 26 further positions this project as a prime destination for both domestic and international travellers.

Avani+ Sunray Beach Visakhapatnam Resort is poised to meet the growing demand in Visakhapatnam, a city renowned for its thriving commercial sector, MICE business, and emerging leisure tourism. With the rapid development of Information Technology Special Economic Zones and the area’s infrastructure enhancements, the resort will provide an exceptional accommodation option for both business and leisure visitors.

The project is developed by Sunray Green Space Pvt Ltd, a renowned real estate developer in Visakhapatnam. Mr. I.A. Raja Varma, the founder and Managing Director of Sunray Green Space, has been recognised for his commitment to excellence in the region, with multiple awards from the Government of Andhra Pradesh for sustainable and eco-friendly tourism projects.

Dillip Rajakarier, Group CEO of Minor International and CEO of Minor Hotels commented, “We are pleased to announce the launch of this significant new project in Visakhapatnam. The Avani brand will offer an exceptional blend of contemporary design, upbeat service and elevated experiences for both hotel guests and residents alike. We look forward to bringing our expertise in delivering premium hospitality to this dynamic market.”

Avani+ Sunray Beach Visakhapatnam Resort is set to become a key landmark in Andhra Pradesh, enhancing the hospitality landscape and providing a new level of sophistication to the region.