Emirates uses technology to cut boarding times

Emirates is introducing 25 mobile Check-in Ports at Dubai International airport Terminal 3 as part of its commitment to continuously innovate at every customer touchpoint and improve the journey experience. These portable units will be deployed throughout the check-in halls at Dubai Airport Terminal.

Agents at the Check-in Ports, which were developed in the UAE, will help check-in customers, weigh the bags, tag them, and will also provide boarding passes. Once tagged, porters will place luggage on a dedicated belt destined for each passengers’ aircraft. Each Check-in Port has a scale attached to it for weighing luggage and Emirates’ agents will be also on hand at each station to provide assistance and answer any queries passengers may have.

Passengers with two or less bags checking in at Economy, Business and First Class will be encouraged to use the service, which will help cut down on queues and reduce waiting times during peak hours.

Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer, said: “The use of advanced technologies and robots will continue to be introduced in our operational and customer touchpoints. We are committed to continually uplift our services and provide our customers a seamless experience and better journeys. Our latest Check-in Portals are a step in this direction and we are also working on other initiatives that rely on technology and artificial intelligence, to be introduced in the near future at different areas. We are fortunate to work with partners who share the same vision in utilising digital platforms and advanced technologies to improve processes and ultimately, customer experience.”

Emirates’ drive for ceaseless innovation and unrivalled customer experience has seen the airline previously launch an integrated biometric path at Dubai International Airport, working closely with airport stakeholders to deliver an entirely contactless airport experience. The Smart Tunnel is a world-first for passport control, where passengers simply walk through a tunnel and are “cleared” by immigration authorities without human intervention or the need for a physical passport stamp.

ADVERTISEMENT

The airline has also introduced other technology-driven services including self-check-in and bag drop kiosks at DXB for a smoother and contactless airport experience.