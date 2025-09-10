Emirates to extend Premium Economy to all A380 services to New York

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has announced that its A380 services to New York JFK will all feature four cabin classes, including the award-winning Premium Economy cabin.

The direct flights EK201/202, which serve the daily Dubai/ New York JFK service, are scheduled to operate with Premium Economy from 1 December.

In addition, Emirates’ other daily services via Milan, operating as EK205/206, will feature the signature Premium Economy experience from 10 November. Customers travelling between Dubai and Milan will now have the freedom to select Premium Economy seats from two daily flights, including its other service on EK091/092.

The new upgrades to Emirates’ Dubai – New York service will complement flights EK203/204, which already serve customers daily with the Premium Economy cabin, promising exceptional levels of comfort on long-haul journeys.

Tickets in Premium Economy can be booked immediately on emirates.com, the Emirates App, or via both online and offline travel agents as well as at Emirates retail stores.

The re-configured A380 aircraft to operate as EK201/202 and EK205/206 will offer seats in First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy and Economy Class, providing expanded options for customers to choose from, whether travelling for business or leisure.

These additions will expand Emirates’ network of destinations offering Premium Economy on its fleet of A380s, B777s and A350 aircraft to 68 global points by March 2026, underscoring the airline’s commitment to investing in the very best customer experience in the sky and adding more premium cabin options, consistency and choice across geographies.

Emirates’ latest cabin features onboard the four-class A380 are available on key routes to Australasia and Asia including Sydney, Singapore, Osaka, Mumbai, Bangalore, and more.

On a four-class Emirates A380, the Premium Economy cabin is located at the front of the main deck with 56 seats laid out in a 2-4-2 configuration. Each seat offers generous pitch and width for working and relaxing, as well as customised features like in-seat charging points and a side cocktail table. The onboard experience is rounded off with meticulously selected in-flight amenities, a curated menu, and extensive beverage options, including the Chandon Vintage Brut 2016, a global exclusive to Emirates Premium Economy passengers.