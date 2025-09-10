Emirates to deploy the Airbus A350 to Hangzhou

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, will deploy its Airbus A350 to Hangzhou, China on its daily service from 26 October 2025. Coming just three months after its inaugural service, the deployment reinforces Emirates’ steadfast commitment to providing an outstanding experience for travellers to and from its newest destination in Chinese mainland.

The Emirates A350 will operate on flight EK310 which departs from Dubai International Airport at 04:15hrs and arrives in Hangzhou at 16:00hrs; the return flight, EK311, departs Hangzhou at 00:10hrs, landing in Dubai at 06:10hrs.*

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer said, “Over the last year we have made significant investments in our operations to Chinese mainland, creating meaningful impact through the launch of brand-new destinations and providing an elevated in-flight experience with our latest products. Introducing the A350 to Hangzhou is the natural next step, as we continue to bring the latest and greatest that Emirates has to offer to China’s skies. The A350 is an exciting addition to our fleet mix, adding a new dynamic to our existing operations in China. We look forward to welcoming passengers from Hangzhou on the new Emirates A350 soon.”

A deep dive on the Emirates A350

The A350 is the first new aircraft model to join the Emirates fleet since 2008, complementing the existing line-up of Boeing 777s and A380s, both of which serve Chinese mainland. Kitted out in the airline’s latest signature interiors, the A350 features sleek and spacious cabins, with extra high ceilings and wider aisles in all classes. Designed around customer comfort, the aircraft features seamless technology touchpoints and ground-breaking inflight entertainment to elevate the passenger experience.

The deployment of the A350 also introduces Premium Economy to Hangzhou, expanding Emirates premium offering to and from the city. Making luxury travel more accessible to a wider audience, Premium Economy offers an experience similar to Business Class on many airlines, with spacious leather reclining seats with full leg and footrests and adjustable headrests. It features in-seat charging points, a side cocktail table, a 13.3-inch TV screen, a generously sized pillow and blanket, complimentary amenity kits on select flights and a globally exclusive sparkling wine - Chandon Vintage Brut 2017.

Configured in three classes, the Emirates A350 provides 312 seats: 32 next-generation Business Class seats in a 1-2-1 layout, 21 of the highly-lauded Premium Economy seats in a 2-3-2 configuration and 259 Economy Class seats in a 3-3-3 layout.

For more information or to book tickets, visit emirates.com, the Emirates App, Emirates contact centre, or via travel agents. WeChat Pay is available on emirates.com for customers in China.