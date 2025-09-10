Prevention proves decisive against rising bed bug cases

During the 2025 summer season in the Northern Hemisphere, bed bugs continued to make headlines. High traveller volumes and warmer temperatures created favourable conditions for the insects to spread.

According to a study by the French Bed Bug Canine Detection Experts Association (SEDCPL), reported cases of bed bugs in France rose by 50% in June 2025 compared with the same month in 2024. The German Pest Control Association (DSV) has also noted that the situation in Germany has worsened over the last decade. In parallel, fumigation at Madrid Airport in May further underscored the scale of the problem. The cost of inaction can be severe: in California, a jury recently ordered a Ventura hotel to pay $2 million to two guests after they were attacked by bed bugs during their stay. Beyond the financial impact, the case illustrates the reputational harm hotels risk when guest safety is not protected.

Yet as public concern grows, hotels are changing how they respond. Once considered especially vulnerable to outbreaks, many properties—particularly in France—are now seen as leading examples of best practice.

“Shifting from a reactive model to prevention has been key to this progress,” says Martim Gois, CEO and Co-Founder of Valpas, the platform for safe, sustainable, bed bug-free travel. “Statistics show that adopters of precautionary measures report up to a 70% year-over-year decrease in infestations. We call on the industry to continue implementing preventive initiatives to keep incidents under control.”Valpas is driving this shift with its patented in-room technology, now safeguarding over 300 hotels, 40,000 beds, and 40 cities worldwide. The proprietary IoT-enabled devices capture bed bugs at first contact—without pesticides—stopping infestations before they spread. Hotels that meet this safety standard receive the Valpas Certification, providing 24/7 digital proof of protection. This not only reassures guests but also helps hotels operate more sustainably and efficiently.

Hotels using Valpas report higher guest satisfaction, more direct bookings, and stronger RFP conversion. By eliminating the need for chemical fumigation, Valpas also helps reduce the carbon footprint of a hotel room by up to 1.4 tonnes of CO₂ per year.

“Prevention isn’t just a hygiene measure—it’s a trust signal,” adds Gois. “Valpas-certified hotels show guests they’ve invested in safety before there’s a problem—avoiding pesticides and the cascade of financial and reputational damage that follows an infestation. As travellers become more conscious of safety and sustainability, prevention is moving from back-of-house to a competitive advantage—and increasingly, a booking standard.”

A long-term challenge demands a proactive response

A recent study published in Biology Letters indicates bed bugs have thrived alongside humans for at least 60,000 years. The insects were once considered extinct in parts of Europe, but since 2018 they have resurged due to increased travel, high levels of pollution, rising temperatures, and growing resistance to chemical pesticides. This makes them more difficult to eliminate. Early action and proactive prevention are therefore essential to stop them spreading.

ADVERTISEMENT