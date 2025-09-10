Qatar Airways Holidays Launch FIFA World Cup 26™ Travel Packages

Qatar Airways and Qatar Airways Holidays, the airline’s leisure division, have reintroduced FIFA World Cup™ travel packages ahead of the next year’s tri-nation mega event to be hosted in Canada, Mexico and the United States. The Official Airline Partner of FIFA and the Official Airline of the Journey, offers a one-stop solution for football fans to reserve their flights, accommodation, and official match tickets and transfers through Qatar Airways Holidays.

Qatar Airways Holidays and Discover Qatar Senior Vice President, Steven Reynolds, said: “We are thrilled to deliver exceptional packages that will support fans from across the world in seamlessly travelling to the world’s most renowned sporting event. As the Authorised Travel Package provider of the FIFA World Cup 26™, our packages will assist travelling fans throughout their journey, from the moment they leave their homes until they arrive at the match.”

With 48 participating teams playing matches in 16 Host Cities across three nations, the FIFA World Cup 26™ is poised to be a record-breaker in terms of attendance, global diversity and logistical scale. Qatar Airways Holidays’ return to the global football stage will support travelling fans with unprecedented access, ensuring seamless journeys to every destination. By making travel easy and worry-free, fans can focus entirely on the thrill of football.

As the Authorised Travel Package Provider of the FIFA World Cup 26™, Qatar Airways Holidays offers packages that assist travelling fans throughout their journey with unmatched convenience. Fans can secure ticket-inclusive and refundable packages following the progress of their specific team before the official draw takes place with the use of the ‘Follow My Team Series’.

From hotels in prime locations to Category 1 match tickets for preferred matches, the packages are comprehensive and include arrival and departure transfers for travel between Host Cities, as well as return match-day transfers.

Qatar Airways Holidays will also be selling Knockout Series and Final Round Series packages for fans to secure their seats at their preferred Semi Final and Final matches. Bookings for the Gold and Silver packages can be made on: qatarairways.com/fifa26.

Qatar Airways Privilege Club members can collect Avios on the total package value.

With over 170 gateways and a global network of partners, Qatar Airways will be connecting football enthusiasts with flight flexibility – including domestic and optional international flights as well as custom-made itineraries. The excitement will unfold in multiple cities including: Toronto and Vancouver in Canada; Guadalajara, Monterrey and Mexico City in Mexico; and Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York New Jersey, Philadelphia, Seattle, and San Francisco in the United States.

The Qatar Airways’ sports portfolio includes the likes of high-profile global partnerships including, UEFA, Formula 1®, Paris-Saint Germain (PSG), FC Internazionale Milano, AFC, Tennis Legend – Novak Djokovic, The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), MotoGP, the IRONMAN Triathlon Series, the United Rugby Championship (URC) and European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), French Rugby Team – Section Paloise, The British and Irish Lions Tour of Australia 2025, The Brooklyn Nets NBA Team, and multiple other disciplines including Australian football, equestrian, motor racing, padel, squash, and tennis.