Emirates recognised as 2025’s Most Recommended Global Brand by YouGov

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has topped the rankings as YouGov’s Most Recommended Global Brand for 2025, a testament to the airline’s longstanding ‘Fly Better’ promise. Emirates is the only airline to be featured on the global top 10 list.

The YouGov Most Recommended Brands rankings measure the percentage of a brand’s customers who would recommend it to a friend or colleague. This year, Emirates achieved an outstanding score of 88.4%, with a significant lead on the next closest brand. Fuelled by insights from YouGov BrandIndex, Recommend scores are based on over a million customer surveys in 28 markets, tracking brand performance daily between June 1, 2024 and May 31, 2025. Positive Recommend scores for each top 10 global brand are aggregated and weighted by the size of the brand’s current customer base per market.

Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline, said, “This recognition underscores the deep connection and loyalty we’ve built with passengers all over the world, who trust us not only to get them to their destination, but to do so with care, reliability, and excellence. We will continue to evolve our already exceptional experience and set new benchmarks in travel to ensure Emirates is always a brand that our customers are proud to recommend.”

Emirates has always kept customers at the heart of its operations, providing memorable journeys at every touchpoint, every time. Continually investing in the finest products and exceptional signature services, the airline provides a world-class travel experience in-air and on-ground.

In the first half of 2025, Emirates expanded its global network with route launches to three new destinations, with Hangzhou to follow; inaugurated nine reimagined travel retail stores in Asia, Africa and Europe; introduced its newest aircraft type, the A350, to 10 destinations; and achieved its designation as the world’s first Autism Certified Airline™, making significant headway on its journey to make travel accessible to all.

And Emirates shows no signs of slowing down.

By December 2025, the airline will serve over 70 cities with aircraft fitted out with the latest interiors on Boeing 777s, A380s and A350s, representing almost 50% of its network, and offer over 2 million Premium Economy seats, enabling more travellers to enjoy Emirates’ latest generation premium onboard experience.

Emirates has been recognised by YouGov before, as the most recommended brand in the UAE in the Recommend 2024 rankings with a score of 92.6. In YouGov’s 2024 US airlines report, Emirates recorded the “most satisfied customers amongst US flyers” and was one of the top 10 airlines considered by US Millennials and Gen Zs. As an international online research data and analytics firm, YouGov pioneers accessible and neutral market research and consumer interest surveys, utilising its flagship tracking tool, YouGov BrandIndex.