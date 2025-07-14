IHG Launches First Kimpton Hotel in Indonesia

Picture taken from the signing ceremony for the Kimpton Bali Ubud. Left to Right, Indira Hartarto, Satoru Kondo, Rajit Sukumaran and Bryan Chan.

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world’s largest hotel groups, has signed a management agreement with PT Mustika Adiperkasa and GHS K.K to introduce the first Kimpton in Indonesia. Set to open its doors in early 2026, Kimpton Bali Ubud will also be the first IHG hotel to open in Bali’s cultural heart of Ubud as IHG continues to expand its luxury & lifestyle presence across the country.

Kimpton, known internationally for its distinctive design, human hospitality, and immersive lifestyle experiences, has established a strong global presence across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Each Kimpton hotel and restaurant is designed to open the door to human connections through unexpected, personal touches that create meaningful and unscripted guest experiences.

Kimpton Bali Ubud will offer 101 thoughtfully designed rooms that reflect Kimpton’s signature style. Seamlessly integrated into Ubud’s lush natural landscape, the hotel is set along a revered stretch of the sacred WOS River, and it is rare to have an internationally-branded hotel located in the heart of the Ubud district within walking distance of Ubud Palace (Puri Saren Agung). Embracing the cultural and spiritual essence of Bali’s artistic heart, Kimpton Bali Ubud will provide guests with a serene and inspiring retreat, where nature and local heritage are woven into every detail.

With first class restaurant and bars, a centring point of the Kimpton experience, Kimpton Bali Ubud will also introduce the celebrated restaurant IMAMURA, in partnership with GHS K.K to bring the spirit of refined Japanese dining to the heart of Bali. Helmed by Michelin-starred Chef Imamura, the restaurant promises an unforgettable culinary journey — where every dish is a harmonious blend of traditional Japanese artistry and modern innovation.

Satoru Kondo, President of GHS, K.K., said: “We’ve built a strong partnership with IHG with hotels across Japan and are excited to now further that relationship through the introduction of the Kimpton brand to Bali. As we continue to expand our existing portfolio, we value the strength of IHG’s brands and their commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences. Kimpton’s distinctive style and heartfelt approach to hospitality align perfectly with our vision for this unique Ubud location.”

Rajit Sukumaran, SVP & Managing Director, East Asia & Pacific (EAPAC), IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “It’s great to continue to expand our partnership with GHS K.K. Kimpton Bali Ubud which marks the continued momentum in our luxury & lifestyle growth in Indonesia. The introduction of Kimpton will complement our strong Indonesian luxury & lifestyle portfolio of 10 fantastic hotels.

‘We have seen a rise of travellers to Bali choosing to split their stay across different parts of Bali to seek varied experiences – from the beaches of the south to the hilly regions of the north. Kimpton Bali Ubud situated in Bali’s cultural, spiritual and creative heart toward the north - will offer that unique experience and together with the popularity of the Kimpton brand, add more choices for guests when choosing to travel to Bali.”

Located just 90 minutes from Ngurah Rai International Airport (Denpasar), Ubud offers a wealth of experiences for culturally curious travellers. Guests will be able to explore iconic attractions such as the Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary, the scenic Tegallalang Rice Terraces, and the historic Ubud Palace—all within easy reach.

Kimpton Bali Ubud will feature three distinctive restaurants and a café/deli, alongside wellness amenities including a fully equipped gym, spa, and swimming pool—providing the perfect balance for guests seeking both cultural immersion and moments of relaxation and rejuvenation.

Indonesia as a market continues to grow for IHG with 31 hotels and a further 11 in the pipeline. Kimpton Bali Ubud will also further enhance IHG’s growing Luxury & Lifestyle presence in Indonesia as it joins 10 other fantastic properties across Indonesia including Regent Bali Canggu and Six Senses Uluwatu.

In 1981, Kimpton was founded by Bill Kimpton in San Francisco, pioneering the concept of unique, distinctive, design-forward hotels in the United States. The luxury lifestyle brand made its debut in Asia with the opening of Kimpton Da’An in Taipei and has since rapidly expanded its presence, including the award-winning Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok and Kimpton Kitalay Samui in Thailand. This year, an exciting portfolio of hotels will open under the brand including Kimpton Naluria Kuala Lumpur, Kimpton Main Frankfurt, Kimpton Los Monteros Marbella, Kimpton KAFD Riyadh, Kimpton Aqeos Hainan, Kimpton Crete and Kimpton Tsim Sha Tsui Hong Kong.