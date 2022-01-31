easyJet launches pilot recruitment drive

For the first time since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, easyJet is re-opening its pilot training programme.

To support future growth opportunities, the airline is recruiting over 1,000 new pilots over the next five-years.

The new ad campaign, featuring multi-talented, real-life easyJet pilots, aims to highlight that everyone has the potential to turn their skills and passions towards becoming an airline pilot.

Mother of two, captain Iris de Kan, is seen in one of the ads with five-year-old daughter Kiki.

The ad serves to communicate that those with incredible multi-tasking skills could make for excellent pilots.

While many parents wish they had eyes in the back of their head, it’s a common misconception that 2020 vision is required to become an airline pilot.

Former gymnast and now senior first officer with easyJet, Nina Le is featured performing a split leap on the tarmac, showcasing her fantastic reactions and hand-eye coordination - key skills for aspiring pilots.

easyJet Senior first officer Aaron Moseley, a former resident DJ, transitioned from the club decks to the flight deck by training to become a pilot for easyJet seven years ago.

His hands-on practical skills have enabled him to switch records for runways.

Johan Lundgren, chief executive of easyJet, said: “We are delighted to be reopening our pilot training programme again for the first time since the pandemic hit and will see us recruit over 1,000 new pilots in the coming years.

“easyJet has long championed greater diversity in the flight deck and this series of ads aims to highlight the extraordinary breadth of skills our pilots have and show that pilots can be found in all walks of life, in a bid to attract more diverse candidates.”

He added: “We continue to focus on challenging gendered stereotypes of the career having doubled the number of female pilots flying with us in recent years.

“We also acknowledge that whilst we have made progress, there is still work to do. Increasing diversity in all of its forms in the flight deck is a long-term focus for easyJet and so we will continue to ensure we lead the industry on this issue.”