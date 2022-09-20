Emirates Group brings new and diverse opportunities to Careers UAE 2022

The Emirates Group returns to the UAE Career Fair, held from 20 September to 22 September at the Dubai World Trade Centre, with an expansive portfolio of job opportunities in aviation and travel for UAE Nationals.

Under the theme “the Future of Work”, this year’s Careers UAE will open prolific discussions about the ever-changing work environment and the challenges of a post-pandemic marketplace. The Emirates Group has been actively seeking Emiratis to fill an array of positions across various departments in line with strong business recovery post-pandemic, and is currently offering 500 jobs for UAE Nationals that range from entry-level to graduate roles.

Emirati High School Graduates have the opportunity to apply in the following:

National Cadet Pilot Programme

Aircraft Maintenance Engineer License Programme

National Scholarship Programmes

National Cabin Crew Programme

Customer Service Professionals

Emirati University Graduates have the opportunity to apply in the following:

National Graduate Programme

Technology (IT) Graduate Programme

Senior Software Engineer

The Emirates Group also offers an internship programme that gives recent graduates the opportunity to gain direct practical experience across a spectrum of departments within the Group.

New joiners will receive on-job training and classroom training that enable them to fully integrate into their new roles and become effective contributors to the organisation and the aviation industry as a whole. Newly-joined Customer Service Professionals will undergo 12 months of extensive training that involves sharpening both their soft and technical skills. National Cabin Crew Programme candidates will undergo a 7-week Ab-initio training course before qualifying as an Emirates cabin crew that represent the UAE National workforce on board the largest international airline.

As an employer-of-choice, the Emirates Group offers UAE Nationals competitive opportunities and attractive benefits through its Emiratisation strategy. The Group is constantly scouting for ambitious and talented Emiratis, and is committed to boosting their careers with multiple routes for personal and professional development, and access to world-class training courses and programmes.

For more information on the available vacancies and to apply, interested candidates can visit this page: emiratesgroupcareers/UAENationals