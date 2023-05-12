Emirates goes digital, phases out paper boarding passes for flights departing Dubai

Taking a step forward in its drive to offer customers the convenience and assurance of digitally enabled travel journeys, Emirates will require most passengers departing Dubai to use a mobile boarding pass instead of a printed paper version, from 15 May onwards.

Passengers checking in at Terminal 3 will receive their mobile boarding pass via email or SMS. Passengers who check in online can load their boarding pass into their Apple Wallet or Google Wallet, or retrieve their boarding pass on the user-friendly Emirates App. The checked-in baggage receipt is also emailed directly to passengers, or available in the Emirates App.

This initiative will significantly reduce paper waste while simultaneously offering a convenient and speedy digitised check in experience for passengers departing Dubai. It reduces the risk of lost or misplaced boarding passes, giving passengers peace of mind when travelling.

The mobile boarding pass can be used throughout the travel journey – in Dubai Duty Free, at security and for boarding, simply by showing the boarding pass on the phone. Emirates agents and airport staff will simply scan the QR code on the mobile boarding pass as passengers move through the airport and onto the aircraft.

Some passengers may still require a physical boarding pass to be printed – for instance when travelling with infants, unaccompanied minors, passengers requiring special assistance, passengers with onwards flights on other airlines, and all passengers travelling on flights to the US.

ADVERTISEMENT

The option to print a boarding pass is available by request to Emirates agents at check-in counters, if passengers do not have a mobile device, or if they are unable to access the information on their devices for reasons such as: running out of battery power, a system breakdown or glitch, message delivery delay, or inability to access WIFI, network or a data package.

Millions of Emirates passengers have already been enjoying the convenience of digitally enabled journeys. In addition to convenient check-in and itinerary management, those who use the Emirates app can also access digital menus in advance, and spend time curating a playlist of favourite movies, TV shows and music playlists available on ice, which they can synchronise from their app the moment they board to save time.

Smooth biometric journeys in Dubai

Registered passengers can now enjoy a seamless travel experience at Dubai International Airport, where they will be able to use the biometric machines or smart gates to go through various airport stations.

UAE Residents can register to use the Smart Gates at Emirates Terminal 3 and speed through Immigration every time they return to Dubai. UAE citizens and residents can use their passport, boarding pass, or a valid UAE ID, while GCC nationals or visitors eligible for visa on arrival can pass through the Smart Gates with a biometric passport.