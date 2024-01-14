Emirates flies Real Madrid in style ahead of the Spanish Super Cup in Riyadh

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline and the Official Main Partner of Real Madrid, helped the iconic football club take to the skies in style and ‘fly better’ from Madrid to the Saudi capital on a specially planned charter flight, ahead of the Spanish Super Cup match.

Onboard the special charter flight, Nacho Fernández, Eduardo Camavinga, Vini Jr., Luka Modric and other star players experienced bespoke inflight services to rest and recharge ahead of the match. A customized menu for the club featured creative culinary delights inspired by their trip. Specially branded touchpoints and meticulous attention to detail rounded off the inflight experience. The players were also spoilt for choice as they browsed their favourite shows, movies and music on Emirates’ ice inflight entertainment system.

Emirates has been proudly supporting Real Madrid as its official partner since 2011, joining up fan experiences with the iconic club to reach its massive fanbase of over 500 million loyal followers around the world. The airline has helped connect Real Madrid on special flights for numerous tours, including sporting events staged in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The airline will continue as the Official Main Airline Partner of Real Madrid until 2026, making it the longest shirt sponsorship in the history of LaLiga.