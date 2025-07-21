‘Emirates First’ officially opens – an exclusive new First Class experience at Dubai International

Emirates First’ was officially opened last week at Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB), offering a luxurious and unique airport experience for Emirates’ First Class customers and Skywards Platinum members. The check-in area has been meticulously upgraded with an opulent and refined private seating area, offering an exclusive check in process.

As the world’s largest operator of international First Class travel - offering 26,800 seats a week and the largest inventory of international First Class seats in the industry, Emirates continues to invest and uplift its customers’ experience at every touchpoint on the ground and in the air. This is a clear demonstration of Emirates’ commitment to renovating its ground products and providing more comfort to its customers.

Adel al Redha, Emirates’ Deputy President & Chief Operating Officer remarked:

“We invest heavily in upgrading our ground products, and Emirates First is one of the areas that will offer a unique and private environment to our First Class customers and Skywards Platinum members. We know our customers value privacy and convenience, and this will provide another level of hospitality to the check-in experience, as part of our efforts to continuously uplift the overall travel journey.

Now, our customers can enjoy a sleek transfer with our Chauffeur Drive Service, a swift check-in at the exclusive Emirates First, explore a world-class lounge before boarding, and relax into a multi award-winning inflight experience with Emirates.”

Emirates First has been reimagined with premium customers in mind, and every detail of the travel journey considered to ensure a ‘Fly Better’ experience. From the moment customers reach the dedicated Emirates Terminal 3 departures area, and just a few steps inside, a grand golden entryway now signifies the entrance the private space, where a dedicated Emirates host verifies guest eligibility for entry.

With a neutral palette of warm earth tones subtly blended with accents of Emirates’ signature rich bronze and gold, Emirates First is both visually relaxing and luxurious to the eye, offering a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of the airport. While grand columns flank the space, wooden floors are mixed with elegant marble flooring, while soft carpeting lies underfoot in the seating areas, and plush leather and soft fabric armchairs and sofas await. In a nod to Emirates’ premium First Class Lounges, renowned Emirates’ Rolex clocks indicate the time in major world cities and adorn a feature wall behind a podium with an extravagant fresh flower arrangement. Echoing the iconic interior cabins of Emirates’ newest aircraft, a magnificent back lit Ghaf Tree honours the national tree of the UAE. Within the new area, all digital screens and advertising have been removed, soft integrated lighting has been curated to ensure a tranquil ambience, and natural greenery adds a soothing yet vibrant touch.

Recognising the importance of time to premium customers, Emirates First offers a sleek experience where check in formalities can be performed on iPads while guests are seated. Families can relax in the seated areas, while one member is assisted with the check in process for all. Customers can also utilise the counters to check in if preferred and drop baggage at the eye-catching marble and brass desks, where they are loaded onto dedicated First Class baggage belts. Customers can then breeze through Security and Immigration and proceed to one of the three dedicated Emirates First Class Lounges in Terminal 3, DXB to enjoy chef-crafted à la carte meals, fine wines, spirits and Champagne, complimentary spa treatments, business centres and kids’ areas, and concierge duty free shopping. Across the world, the journey for Emirates First Class customers is curated from start to finish, with complimentary access to 43 dedicated Emirates Lounges across the globe, and complimentary chauffeur drive for seamless door-to-door transfers across most destinations.

The re-opening of Emirates First is the latest addition to Emirates’ recent suite of investments for First Class customers. In May of this year, Emirates announced an array of new enhancements that finesse the finer details of hospitality and service onboard, from a keepsake menu which tells an explorative story of Emirates’ wine selection and culinary inspirations, to new Emirates engraved Robert Welch bowls designed for unlimited caviar, to rustic cheeseboard slates to enhance Emirates’ renowned artisan cheeseboard. Emirates First Class cabin crew now also provide a gloved service for exceptional hospitality onboard.