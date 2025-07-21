Qatar Airways to Restart Flights to Aleppo, Syria

Qatar Airways announces the resumption of three weekly flights to Aleppo, Syria from 10 August 2025. The flights will be increased to four weekly flights from 1 September 2025.

Qatar Airways operations to the city first began in 2011. The airline resumed flights to Damascus in early 2025, making Aleppo the second Syrian destination to connect to the airline’s global network.

Qatar Airways flights to Aleppo (ALP)

From 10 August, the airline will resume three weekly flights to Aleppo.

Departing every Monday, Wednesday, and Sunday:

Doha (DOH) to Aleppo (ALP) – Flight QR414: Departure 08:30, Arrival 11:40

Aleppo (ALP) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR415: Departure 13:55, Arrival 17:00

From 01 September, the airline will increase to four weekly flights to Aleppo.

Departing every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday:

Doha (DOH) to Aleppo (ALP) – Flight QR414: Departure 08:30, Arrival 11:40

Aleppo (ALP) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR415: Departure 13:55, Arrival 17:00

Aleppo will join Qatar Airways’ vast network of more than 170 global destinations. The resumption represents the airline’s commitment to increasing connectivity in the region and the world through Qatar Airways’ award-winning hub, the world-class Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar.

Qatar Airways Privilege Club members can make their trips more rewarding by collecting Avios on their flights as well as shopping and dining at Qatar Duty Free at Hamad International Airport. Members can spend their Avios on travel and lifestyle rewards of their choice including bidding on money-can’t-buy experiences with Privilege Club Collection.

Qatar Airways, a benchmark for excellence in the industry, remains a prominent leader in global connectivity and operates to over 170 destinations worldwide. Bookings can be made at qatarairways.com or through the airline’s mobile application.