Emirates drops second limited edition collection of luggage made from upcycled aircraft interiors

After the sellout success of Aircrafted by Emirates’ launch collection in 2023, Emirates is introducing a second, limited edition collection of handmade luggage and bags crafted from upcycled materials from retrofitted aircraft. Aircrafted by Emirates 2025 Collection is now available to purchase at Emirates Official Store and the 167 collectors’ items are expected to sell out within days. Like the previous collection which raised more than USD 17,000 – most proceeds will be donated to children in need via the Emirates Airline Foundation.

Offering an opportunity to own a unique piece of aviation history, the second collection of Aircrafted by Emirates features 3 new trolley bag styles – the most popular item from the launch collection. Two trendy backpack styles are also available, as well as two handbags – one of which is made from the fur of the Emirates’ Captain seat. Prices of each handmade item range from USD 80 to USD 350.

The materials used to craft the collection have been gathered from the iconic Emirates A380, as well as from Boeing 777 aircraft. From 63 retrofitted aircraft so far, more than 30,000 kg of materials have been repurposed and assigned to creating luggage and bags. The materials used range from aluminium headrests to pure leather from First and Business Class seats, and the sofas in the A380 onboard lounge. All fabrics are freshly laundered in a facility, then further deep cleaned by hand, leather-conditioned and thoroughly disinfected before being sewn into unique pieces. Brand new lining is added to the bags, along with functional zippers. Some bags even feature actual Emirates’ seatbelts as straps.

All the Aircrafted bags were designed and handmade by Emirates tailors in a dedicated cabin workshop, at Emirates Engineering facility in Dubai. Emirates has a team of 14 ‘tailors’, officially titled as Engineering Maintenance Assistants, whose usual role involves fixing and stitching any tears in the interiors of Emirates vast aircraft fleet. The success of Aircrafted by Emirates and Aircrafted KIDS, means that an entire team of tailors are now dedicated full time to the initiative.

The Emirates Retrofit Project

In August 2022, Emirates began the largest known fleet retrofit project, as part of a multi-billion-dollar investment to elevate customer experience. Emirates aims to upgrade the entire interior cabins of 219 of its Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft – two of the largest commercial aircraft types in service today. Managed entirely by Emirates’ Engineering team, the retrofit will see nearly 4,000 brand new Premium Economy seats installed, 728 First Class suites refurbished and over 5,000 Business Class seats upgraded to a new style and design when the project is complete.