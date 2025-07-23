Anantara Hotels & Resorts and Technogym Launch Exclusive In-Room Wellness Series

Anantara Hotels & Resorts, the experiential luxury brand of Minor Hotels, announces an exclusive global partnership with Technogym, the world-leading brand for fitness, wellness, sport and health, to deliver a new standard of in-room wellbeing for travellers worldwide.

Building on Anantara’s commitment to mindful travel, the collaboration introduces a bespoke video series designed to bring professional guidance directly into the comfort of guests’ rooms. The series was developed exclusively by Technogym’s team of professional trainers and wellness experts, tailored for Anantara’s luxury guests and designed for hotel environments. Technogym is the wellness partner of choice for many of the world’s most prestigious hotels, trusted to deliver a premium, science-backed fitness experience.

“At Anantara, wellness is more than an amenity, it’s an essential element of our brand DNA,” said AnaMarija Raickovic, Vice President Marketing at Minor Hotels. “Technogym is already a trusted partner across more than 30 Anantara properties globally, and this enhanced collaboration deepens our commitment to holistic luxury, empowering guests to sustain their routines or discover new ones that enrich their journey.”

Now available on-demand at all Anantara properties worldwide via in-room entertainment systems and the new Minor Hotels app, the exclusive video series includes guided sessions for any time of day and every type of traveller – from energising morning yoga and cardio to restorative evening meditation and night stretches. Guests can also access targeted workouts such as full-body strength training and dynamic stretching routines designed to combat fatigue, improve posture, and promote restful sleep.

“Technogym has always believed in empowering people to live better through wellness,” said Enrico Manaresi, Press & Media Director at Technogym. “This partnership brings our science-based training and digital innovation into a luxury travel context – making it easier than ever for Anantara guests to move, recover, and feel their best, wherever they are in the world.”

In addition to the in-room experience, the partnership between Anantara and Technogym will further expand later this year with a dedicated wellness retreat at Anantara Convento di Amalfi Grand Hotel, a breath-taking 13th-century Capuchin monastery perched on the cliff overlooking the Mediterranean.

Taking place in November, this immersive retreat will feature a curated blend of training sessions and wellness workshops led by two of Technogym’s Master Trainers. Guests will also benefit from personalised insights through Technogym Checkup, an advanced assessment station designed to evaluate overall condition and guide tailored wellness journeys.