Emirates’ customers devour 60 million luxury chocolates in the sky

Celebrating World Chocolate Day on 7 July and the current trending connection between chocolate and the city of Dubai, Emirates notes a surge in customer consumption of the decadent delight - with 60 million pieces of luxury chocolate consumed onboard by customers in all classes in one year. This represents an increase of 2 million more chocolates than the year before.

Sweetening the ‘fly better’ experience, Emirates serves artisan chocolate as part of the signature meal service in all classes, to 140 destinations around the world. Over the last year, Economy Class customers have consumed 36.6 million individual chocolates, while customers in the newly launched Premium Economy Class have enjoyed 1.06 million chocolates. In Business Class, customers have indulged in 9.1 million chocolates – while First Class customers, who have access to unlimited chocolates and are invited to take away some of their favourite flavours, have relished 122,000 large gourmet chocolate boxes or approximately 13.4 million individual chocolates.

Elite chocolate brands served onboard

Emirates collaborates closely with connoisseur chocolatiers from around the globe and rotates the chocolate onboard every 6 months to delight frequent flyers. As part of the regular rotation for Emirates customers, chocolates are selected from the most renowned producers globally with current brands onboard including Coco Jalila from the UAE, Valrhona from France, and Canonica and Neuhaus from Belgium. The chocolate brands are selected for a multitude of reasons including their content, whether dark, milk or white chocolate, bonbons, pralines or truffles, with fillings of creamy ganache or tangy fruit, as well as the taste and texture component, brand recognition, current trends and sustainable sourcing.

Chocolate Desserts Onboard Emirates

Across all classes, Emirates customers craving a chocolate fix can also enjoy chocolate desserts and hot chocolate from the menu. In First Class, delicious desserts for customers include the popular pistachio and chocolate mousse cake with pistachio praline, as well as warm chocolate fondant served with a dollop of raspberry coulis and mascarpone cream, and vegan chocolate tart dashed with a tangy apricot compote and vanilla quenelle.

In Business Class, customers can indulge in a vegan onyx avocado chocolate tart or a creamy banana mango and milk chocolate dome, or chocolate mocha marquise wedge, drizzled in salted caramel. In Premium Economy, customers can treat themselves to desserts like chocolate mousse cake with a passion fruit core, served with strawberry sauce, while in Economy Class, customers can finish their meal with a rich chocolate mousse smothered in classic crème anglaise.

On longer routes, chocolate candy bars are served in a snack tray and chocolate lollipops are offered to children during festive celebrations. First Class customers can savour 85% dark chocolate from Lindt in their goodie basket. At Emirates’ A380 Onboard lounge, customers can also help themselves to vegan and non-vegan sweet treats of M&Ms, chocolate cake and chocolate mini treats.

Chocolate in Emirates Lounges, Dubai

Emirates Lounges offer a seductive chocolate experience, featuring homemade Emirates chocolate ice cream, signature Costa Coffee hot chocolate, and an array of Emirates MasterChef creations. In First Class, customers can indulge in Sacher cake – an Austrian chocolate torte featuring dense, rich layers of dark chocolate cake filled with apricot jam or chocolate and pistachio kunafa, where fine strands of golden kunafa pastry are layered with rich chocolate ganache and crushed pistachios. First Class customers can also sample a Marveille cake with chocolate mousse, crunchy meringue and hazelnut praline with fleur de sel, or go for an indulgent white chocolate ganache cake garnished with fresh strawberry and fragrant hibiscus.

In Emirates’ Business Class lounges, customers can savour a delicious chocolate chou – light, airy pastry filled with rich chocolate crème pâtissier, topped with a glossy dark chocolate glaze, or savour a hazelnut crunchie with layers of chocolate hazelnut mousse, a crisp praline base, and hazelnut sponge. There are vegan options too, like the Emirates vegan chocolate brownie – a decadent, fudgy brownie made with rich cocoa and dairy-free chocolate chips.