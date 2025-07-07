American Airlines is making travel cozier this winter

International travel on American will get an upgrade this winter with the expansion of premium Flagship Suite® seats to three continents. Select flights to London (LHR); Buenos Aires, Argentina (EZE); Auckland, New Zealand (AKL); and Brisbane, Australia (BNE) will be upgraded to offer the Flagship Suite® experience on American’s newly designed Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

“At American, we know our customers are counting down the days to their next vacation, and we’re excited to expand our newly debuted Flagship Suite® seats to new long-haul destinations,” said Brian Znotins, American’s Senior Vice President of Network and Schedule Planning. “In addition to giving customers more premium seat offerings in key markets, we are also expanding this product to some of our longest routes, giving travelers an elevated experience when traveling to exciting destinations.”

Flagship Suite® seats will be available for purchase on these additional routes starting July 7 at aa.com or through American’s mobile app.

DFW to BNE and DFW to AKL are two of American’s longest routes by distance. American is the only airline to operate those two routes, and travelers from more than 230 destinations around the world will be able to fly through DFW to BNE and AKL. With 51 Flagship Suite® seats and 32 Premium Economy seats, American is offering travelers more ways to customize their experience and enjoy premium comfort.

London is one of the most in-demand cities for premium travel, and American is the largest U.S. airline flying to LHR. This winter, American will offer up to 1,500 daily premium seats to LHR.

As previously announced, all of American’s flights between ORD and LHR will operate with the newly designed 787-9 aircraft this summer. Now, American is announcing an enhancement on this route as Flagship Suite® seats will be available on all future flights through winter and beyond. And, through the December holiday season, all flights between PHL and LHR will see the same enhancement.

Customers can verify their route will operate with newly designed Boeing 787-9 aircraft by looking for the “78P” designator on aa.com when purchasing their flight.

Enjoying the suite life

From dual-sided pillows with cool-touch fabric to premium duvets, slippers, pajamas and fleece blankets, American’s thoughtful bedding makes it easier for customers to relax and recharge in flight. Customers in Flagship Suite® Preferred Seats, Flagship Suite® seats and Flagship® Business class can enjoy elevated comfort with sleep-focused amenities, while customers in Premium Economy and Main Cabin will also find cozy touches tailored to each cabin, like lumbar pillows and fleece blankets.

Later this summer, American will further enhance the Flagship® Business class experience on all widebody flights to East Asia, the Middle East, India, Australia and New Zealand with the introduction of pajamas and mattress pads, in addition to the slippers, dual-sided pillows and duvet that are already offered. American is constantly collecting customer feedback to reinvigorate the travel experience with changes that align with customer needs.

The Flagship Suite® seat includes an innovative chaise lounge option, giving travelers another way to get cozy and comfortable.