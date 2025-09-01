Emirates and AGEOP Ricerca lift spirits of young cancer patients

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has partnered with AGEOP Ricerca to bring moments of joy and comfort to young cancer patients in Bologna. As part of this initiative, 200 backpacks and activity books have been donated to children receiving treatment at the Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Department of IRCCS Policlinico di Sant’Orsola.

AGEOP Ricerca is an independent association that has supported children with cancer and their families since 1982. Young patients from Italy and abroad come to this centre to access therapies that are not readily available in their hometowns. This collaboration reinforces Emirates’ commitment to ‘connecting communities’ by building enduring relationships and making meaningful differences in the destinations it serves.

Emirates’ signature children’s backpacks distributed on board to entertain young passengers during their journeys, take on a new and heartfelt purpose: to offer encouragement, familiarity, and a sense of normalcy to children facing challenging times.

Flavio Ghiringhelli, Emirates’ Country Manager in Italy said: “We’ve long sought a project that would allow us to support the local community in a truly meaningful way. We’re especially proud this initiative is taking place in Bologna, where we are celebrating ten years since our first flight to the city. It reflects our deep roots here, and it’s a tangible way of showing the children and their families that they are not alone — that a global community stands with them, even from thousands of kilometres away.”

Francesca Testoni, General Director Ageop Ricerca said: “Each and every backpack that Emirates donates to our children and teenagers represents more than the object itself: it is a thought, a kind touch, a sign of attention and interest from those who live beyond the walls of paediatric oncology hospital. Receiving these backpacks during the summer period has a greater meaning, both for the patients and for us, the ones who take care of them. These are the months during which most people are thinking about their vacations, but paediatric cancer patients unfortunately never take one. There is less support and fewer donations in the summer months and so, knowing that someone is thinking about us and is supporting us, makes the loneliness more bearable. We are very thankful to Emirates who, with this initiative, has enabled us to keep directing our focus and efforts towards these programmes of care - which must not, and cannot ever stop.”

The donation aims to ease the hospital routine with moments of enjoyment, particularly during the summer months when opportunities for social connection can be more limited. This simple yet thoughtful gesture reflects Emirates’ broader mission to connect communities not only through its extensive route network, but also through acts of solidarity and care.

